Apricot benefits: My mom says this can give you glowing skin

There are many apricot benefits when it comes to skin care. Using them in these ways can help you incorporate these in your beauty regime.

If you are someone who is not big on chemical-based skincare creams, and are hunting for a good home remedy for glowing skin, look no further. My mom swears by apricots when it comes to skin care regime. There are many apricot benefits such as promoting beautiful skin, preventing wrinkles and clearing up acne. Apricots are packed with vitamins A and C, and they help to boost collagen production, leaving your skin looking plump and youthful. Meanwhile, their antioxidant properties fight off those pesky free radicals, protecting your skin from environmental damage. These apricot benefits go a long way in giving you a radiant appearance.

Are apricots healthy?

Yes, there are many apricot benefits when it comes to our health and well-being. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, apricots contain the following nutrients.

Water 86.9 g

Protein 1.4 g

Fibre 2 g

Vitamin A 96 ug

Vitamin C 10 mg

Vitamin B-6 0.054 g

Important apricot benefits for skin you need to know

Here are some amazing apricot benefits for skin that would make you want to include them in your beauty regimen.

1. Gives hydration and moisture

When it comes to apricot benefits for skin, providing moisture and hydration are some of the primary ones. They have a high concentration of vitamin A, which is essential for healthy skin. Vitamin A has multiple functions in skin health. It effectively balances oil production, preventing both excessive dryness and excessive oiliness, which can result in acne breakouts, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. Plus, they are rich in important fatty acids, which act as natural moisturisers. These fatty acids thoroughly nourish and soften the skin, making it more supple and resistant.

2. Exfoliation

Apricots are a natural treasure trove of alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs), group of acids celebrated for their skin-rejuvenating properties. These AHAs possess the remarkable ability to gently dissolve the adhesive bonds that hold dead skin cells together on the skin’s surface. As a result, these dead cells are effortlessly sloughed off, revealing a fresher, more radiant complexion beneath, as found in a study published in the journal Molecules. These acids as well as this exfoliating action are one of the biggest apricot benefits and goes beyond mere surface-level cleaning. By removing the buildup of dead skin cells, AHAs effectively unclog pores, minimising the appearance of blemishes and blackheads. This contributes to a smoother, more refined skin texture, reducing the roughness and unevenness that can often accompany clogged pores.

3. Boosts collagen production

Apricots contain a high concentration of vitamin C, which is essential for preserving youthful skin, as found in a study published in the journal Food Chemistry. Collagen, the primary structural protein in our skin, is strongly reliant on vitamin C for formation. This essential vitamin functions as a co-factor, contributing to the development of collagen in our bodies. This helps to strengthen the skin’s underlying foundation by increasing collagen formation, making it smoother and more resistant. This increased collagen content improves skin texture and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. As a result, this superfood helps to keep skin looking younger, plumper, and more lively.

4. Gives glowing skin

Two important apricot benefits include their collagen-boosting properties as well as high vitamin C content. “Melanin, the pigment that determines skin colour, may accumulate unevenly, resulting in dark patches, hyperpigmentation, and an uneven skin tone,” says Ayurveda expert Dr Chanchal Sharma. Vitamin C can prevent melanin formation, hence lowering the severity of these discolourations. Apricots help reduce existing dark spots and prevent new spots from forming by decreasing melanin production. This results in a more even, luminous skin tone, revealing a more vibrant and radiant you.

How to use apricot for skin?

Giving glowing skin and reducing acne are some of the most important apricot benefits. Here is how you can include this superfood into your skincare routine.

1. Apricot scrub

Mash ripe apricots into a smooth paste.

Gently massage the paste onto your face and neck in circular motions for a few minutes.

Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.

This scrub gently exfoliates, removing dead skin cells and revealing smoother, brighter skin.

2. Apricot and honey face mask

Mash ripe apricots and mix with a tablespoon of honey.

Apply the mixture evenly to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse with lukewarm water.

This mask provides deep hydration, nourishes the skin, and helps to soothe irritation.

3. Apricot and yoghurt face mask

Mash ripe apricots and mix with plain yoghurt.

Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse with lukewarm water.

This mask helps to brighten the skin, reduce blemishes, and improve skin texture.

4. Apricot and oatmeal scrub

Grind oats into a fine powder

Mix the oat powder with mashed apricots to form a paste.

Gently massage the scrub onto your face and neck in circular motions.

Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.

This scrub gently exfoliates and helps to soothe irritated skin.

5. Apricot toner

Blend ripe apricots and strain the juice.

Mix the apricot juice with equal parts of rose water.

Store the mixture in a spray bottle and spritz it on your face after cleansing.

This toner helps to refresh and hydrate the skin and may help to balance oil production.

6. Apricot oil massage

Warm a few drops of apricot kernel oil in your hands.

Gently massage the oil into your face and neck in upward circular motions.

Leave the oil on overnight for deep hydration.

This massage helps to nourish and soften the skin and may help to reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Important note:

Though there are many apricot benefits for the skin, it is important to do a patch test on a small area of skin before applying any of these DIYs to your entire face. If you experience any irritation, discontinue use immediately and always consult with your doctor before incorporating it into your skincare routine.

Related FAQs Can you use apricot for your skin every day? While apricots offer numerous skin benefits, daily use of some DIYs might be excessive. Consider using apricot-based products 2-3 times a week to avoid over-exfoliation or irritation. Is apricot good for oily skin? Yes, apricots can be beneficial for oily skin. They contain vitamin A which helps regulate oil production and prevent excessive oiliness.