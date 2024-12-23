Apricot benefits: My mom says this can give you glowing skin

If you are someone who is not big on chemical-based skincare creams, and are hunting for a good home remedy for glowing skin, look no further. My mom swears by apricots when it comes to skin care regime. There are many apricot benefits such as promoting beautiful skin, preventing wrinkles and clearing up acne. Apricots are packed with vitamins A and C, and they help to boost collagen production, leaving your skin looking plump and youthful. Meanwhile, their antioxidant properties fight off those pesky free radicals, protecting your skin from environmental damage. These apricot benefits go a long way in giving you a radiant appearance.
Are apricots healthy?
Yes, there are many apricot benefits when it comes to our health and well-being. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, apricots contain the following nutrients.
Water 86.9 g
Protein 1.4 g
Fibre 2 g
Vitamin A 96 ug
Vitamin C 10 mg
Vitamin B-6 0.054 g
Here are some amazing apricot benefits for skin that would make you want to include them in your beauty regimen.
When it comes to apricot benefits for skin, providing moisture and hydration are some of the primary ones. They have a high concentration of vitamin A, which is essential for healthy skin. Vitamin A has multiple functions in skin health. It effectively balances oil production, preventing both excessive dryness and excessive oiliness, which can result in acne breakouts, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. Plus, they are rich in important fatty acids, which act as natural moisturisers. These fatty acids thoroughly nourish and soften the skin, making it more supple and resistant.
Apricots are a natural treasure trove of alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs), group of acids celebrated for their skin-rejuvenating properties. These AHAs possess the remarkable ability to gently dissolve the adhesive bonds that hold dead skin cells together on the skin’s surface. As a result, these dead cells are effortlessly sloughed off, revealing a fresher, more radiant complexion beneath, as found in a study published in the journal Molecules. These acids as well as this exfoliating action are one of the biggest apricot benefits and goes beyond mere surface-level cleaning. By removing the buildup of dead skin cells, AHAs effectively unclog pores, minimising the appearance of blemishes and blackheads. This contributes to a smoother, more refined skin texture, reducing the roughness and unevenness that can often accompany clogged pores.
Apricots contain a high concentration of vitamin C, which is essential for preserving youthful skin, as found in a study published in the journal Food Chemistry. Collagen, the primary structural protein in our skin, is strongly reliant on vitamin C for formation. This essential vitamin functions as a co-factor, contributing to the development of collagen in our bodies. This helps to strengthen the skin’s underlying foundation by increasing collagen formation, making it smoother and more resistant. This increased collagen content improves skin texture and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. As a result, this superfood helps to keep skin looking younger, plumper, and more lively.
Two important apricot benefits include their collagen-boosting properties as well as high vitamin C content. “Melanin, the pigment that determines skin colour, may accumulate unevenly, resulting in dark patches, hyperpigmentation, and an uneven skin tone,” says Ayurveda expert Dr Chanchal Sharma. Vitamin C can prevent melanin formation, hence lowering the severity of these discolourations. Apricots help reduce existing dark spots and prevent new spots from forming by decreasing melanin production. This results in a more even, luminous skin tone, revealing a more vibrant and radiant you.
Giving glowing skin and reducing acne are some of the most important apricot benefits. Here is how you can include this superfood into your skincare routine.
This scrub gently exfoliates, removing dead skin cells and revealing smoother, brighter skin.
This mask provides deep hydration, nourishes the skin, and helps to soothe irritation.
This mask helps to brighten the skin, reduce blemishes, and improve skin texture.
This scrub gently exfoliates and helps to soothe irritated skin.
This toner helps to refresh and hydrate the skin and may help to balance oil production.
This massage helps to nourish and soften the skin and may help to reduce the appearance of fine lines.
Important note:
Though there are many apricot benefits for the skin, it is important to do a patch test on a small area of skin before applying any of these DIYs to your entire face. If you experience any irritation, discontinue use immediately and always consult with your doctor before incorporating it into your skincare routine.
While apricots offer numerous skin benefits, daily use of some DIYs might be excessive. Consider using apricot-based products 2-3 times a week to avoid over-exfoliation or irritation.
Yes, apricots can be beneficial for oily skin. They contain vitamin A which helps regulate oil production and prevent excessive oiliness.
