Lower your cholesterol levels with the tangy goodness of amla juice

Drinking amla juice for cholesterol management can help as it is rich in essential nutrients which improve your overall heart health.

Amla, also known as Indian Gooseberry, has long been regarded as a natural solution for numerous health conditions. Drinking amla juice for cholesterol management is one such benefit that has been gaining popularity. My mom recommends consuming this vibrant, tangy fruit to manage cholesterol levels as it contains antioxidants and essential nutrients. Plus, it is rich in vitamin C and other potent antioxidants, Amla juice may help reduce LDL cholesterol, the “bad” cholesterol, and triglycerides, while potentially increasing HDL cholesterol, the “good” cholesterol. Its anti-inflammatory properties may also contribute to cardiovascular health.

What is cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance found in all cells of your body. It is essential for various bodily functions, including the production of hormones, vitamin D, and bile acids. Your liver produces most of the cholesterol your body needs, as found in a study published by StatPearls.

“While it is vital, having too much “bad” cholesterol (LDL) can lead to health problems. LDL can build up in your arteries, forming plaque and increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke,” says dietician Gauri Anand. On the other hand, “good” cholesterol (HDL) helps remove excess cholesterol from your bloodstream, reducing this risk. Maintaining healthy HDL levels is crucial for overall well-being. However, consuming a good diet as well as drinks such as amla juice for cholesterol management can help.

Is drinking amla juice for cholesterol effective?

Regular intake of amla juice for cholesterol management can be beneficial. Here is how this home remedy works.

1. High in antioxidants

Drinking amla juice for cholesterol control works well because it is high in antioxidants, specifically vitamin C, as found in a study published in the journal Current Science. These antioxidants play an essential role in combating oxidative stress, a condition in which the body’s free radicals and antioxidants are out of balance. Oxidative stress can harm cells and lead to the onset of chronic disorders like heart disease. However, this superfruit’s antioxidants help to prevent the oxidation of LDL cholesterol, sometimes known as “bad” cholesterol, by neutralising damaging free radicals. Oxidised LDL cholesterol can help to create plaque in the arteries, which may increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

2. Improves lipid profile

Amla has been shown to have a positive impact on lipid profiles, particularly by reducing triglyceride levels, as found in the journal Indian Journal of Pharmacology. Triglycerides are a type of fat found in the blood, and elevated levels are associated with an increased risk of heart disease. By helping to lower triglyceride levels, it can contribute to a healthier lipid profile and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. So, if you are looking for natural solutions to improve your lipid profile, drinking amla juice can be an easy and effective way to enhance it.

3. Rich in anti-inflammatory properties

Amla juice is rich in anti-inflammatory properties which offers other significant benefits for heart health, as found in a study published in the journal Gene Reports. Chronic inflammation, a persistent state of inflammation, is linked to various health issues, including cardiovascular disease. Amla juice’s potent anti-inflammatory properties may help to reduce inflammation in the blood vessels. By lowering inflammation, this fruit contributes to the overall health of the cardiovascular system, potentially reducing the risk of heart disease.

How to prepare amla juice to manage cholesterol levels?

Here’s an easy way to make amla juice for cholesterol management.

Ingredients:

Ripe amla fruits

Water

Honey (optional, for taste)

Method:

Thoroughly wash the amla fruits under running water to remove any dirt or impurities.

Cut the amla fruits into smaller pieces.

Add the chopped amla pieces to a blender along with some water. Blend until you get a smooth juice.

Strain the blended mixture to remove any pulp or seeds.

If you prefer a sweeter taste, add a teaspoon of honey to the juice.

Pour the amla juice into a glass and drink it immediately.

Tips:

For a stronger flavour, you can increase the number of fruits.

You can also add other fruits like carrots or beetroot to the juice for added nutritional benefits.

Side effects of having amla juice for cholesterol

While consuming amla juice for cholesterol control is generally safe, excessive consumption can lead to certain side effects:

Excessive intake can cause digestive problems like diarrhea, constipation, or stomach upset.

Due to its acidic nature, it may trigger or worsen acid reflux and heartburn in some people.

Amla can lower blood sugar levels, which may be harmful for people with diabetes, especially those on medication.

Amla has diuretic properties, which can lead to increased urination and potential dehydration

Note: It is important to consume amla juice for cholesterol in moderation and consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating it into your diet, especially if you have underlying health conditions or are taking medications.

Related FAQs Is it safe to drink amla juice every day? While amla juice offers numerous health benefits, it is advisable to consume it in moderation. Excessive intake can lead to digestive issues, acidity, and other side effects. When is the best time to consume amla juice for cholesterol? The best time to consume amla juice for cholesterol management is in the morning on an empty stomach. This allows the nutrients to be absorbed efficiently and helps regulate blood sugar levels.