Aloe vera can reduce dark circles, says my mom

The area of skin below your eyes can look darker due to multiple reasons. Use aloe vera for dark circles, as it is loaded with antioxidants.

Dark circles under the eyes are usually connected to aging and fatigue. Getting more sleep and going for cold compress can help to reduce them. I usually go for slices of cucumber, which are full of water. Since I am a big believer of home remedies, my mom told me to use aloe vera for dark circles. I always knew that using the gel of the cactus-like plant could make skin hydrated. So, I listened to mother and decided to lighten the appearance of dark circles under my eyes with the help of the gel. A dermatologist also feels that it may be beneficial in improving the look of my under-eye area.

What are dark circles?

Before figuring out how aloe vera for dark circles can help, know what exactly this skin problem is. “The circles are the appearance of darker pigmentation or hollowness under a person’s eyes. They can make the face look tired, aged, or unhealthy,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra. They are caused by lack of sleep or fatigue, anemia and endocrine disorders, according to research published in Skin Research And Technology.

They can also be caused by:

Genetics, which are common in certain skin types or hereditary factors.

Allergies, and frequently rubbing your eyes can make them look even worse.

Dehydration, which makes skin under the eyes look dull.

Aging, as it leads to thinning skin and loss of fat under the eyes that can exaggerate the darkness.

Aloe vera for dark circles: How does it help?

​Aloe vera for dark circles can be used due to the following reasons:

Hydration: Dehydration is a common cause of dark circles, according to a study published in Clinical, Cosmetic And Investigational Dermatology. Use aloe vera for dark circles, as it is a great natural moisturizer. "It can keep the delicate under-eye skin hydrated and plump," says the expert. Once your skin gets hydrated, it will give a fresher look to your tired eyes.

Anti-inflammatory: It has natural anti-inflammatory properties that can calm puffiness and reduce swelling around the eyes. "Applying aloe vera for dark circles is particularly useful in cases where dark circles are worsened by fluid retention or lack of sleep," says Dr Malhotra.

Antioxidants: It consists of vitamins A, C and E, which are antioxidants, according to research published in the Indian Journal Of Dermatology. "These vitamins can help repair damaged skin cells and fight off oxidative stress. These nutrients also promote healing and help fade pigmentation caused by sun damage," says the expert.

: It consists of vitamins A, C and E, which are antioxidants, according to research published in the Indian Journal Of Dermatology. “These vitamins can help repair damaged skin cells and fight off oxidative stress. These nutrients also promote healing and help fade pigmentation caused by sun damage,” says the expert. Improves skin tone: Regular use of aloe vera can lighten the hyperpigmented area. It can promote an even-toned under-eye area. It works gently over time to reduce darkness without irritating the sensitive skin.

How to use aloe vera for dark circles?

Here are some ways to use aloe vera for dark circles:

1. For dry skin

Mix 1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel with the contents of 1 vitamin E capsule.

Gently apply under the eyes before bedtime.

Rinse in the morning.

2. For oily or acne-prone skin

Mix equal parts of aloe vera gel and fresh juice of cucumber.

Apply the aloe vera and juice mixture for 15 to 20 minutes daily under your eyes.

Rinse with cool water to soothe and hydrate your skin without clogging pores.

3. For sensitive skin

Apply a thin layer of 100% pure aloe vera gel.

Leave it overnight to treat dark circles naturally.

Rinse in the morning.

4. For pigmented skin

Mix 1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel with a pinch of turmeric.

Apply the mixture for 10 minutes about 3 to 4 times a week.

Rinse well then see how regularly using aloe vera for dark circles can help reduce pigmentation gradually.

5. For mature skin

Blend 1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel with 2 drops of rosehip oil.

Gently massage under your eyes.

Leave overnight to promote collagen and fight the signs of aging.

The effectiveness of aloe vera on dark circles varies from person to person, depending on the root cause of the dark circles, skin type, and consistency of use. “In general, when used consistently and correctly, most people begin to notice subtle improvements within 7 to 10 days, especially in hydration and skin texture,” says the expert. In 2 to 4 weeks, the gel starts to work deeper on skin tone and pigmentation. With regular use, dark pigmentation may begin to fade slightly, especially if your dark circles are caused by sun damage, fatigue or mild hyperpigmentation.

“However, its important to understand that aloe vera for dark circles is not a quick fix for genetically inherited or deeply pigmented dark circles. In such cases, aloe vera works best as a supportive treatment alongside more targeted professional options like topical depigmenting creams or laser therapy,” says Dr Malhotra.

Aloe vera for dark circles: Are there any side effects?

Using aloe vera for dark circles is generally safe, but do a patch test first, as it has possible side effects like:

Mild irritation or redness in very sensitive skin types

Allergic reactions like itchiness and swelling

Contamination risk with homemade aloe vera gel, so extract it in a hygienic manner or go for medical-grade gel.

You can use aloe vera for dark circles, as it has nutrients like vitamin C, and can reduce inflammation. But pair it with a healthy lifestyle, good quality of sleep and hydration.

Related FAQs How to remove dark circles in 7 days? Completely removing dark circles in 7 days may not be possible for everyone, especially if they are caused by genetics or deep pigmentation. But you can use caffeine eye creams and cold green tea bags. What deficiency causes dark circles? Iron deficiency can lead to dark circles. If your iron levels are low, it can lead to anemia. This can reduce flow of oxygen to tissues, including the area under your eyes.