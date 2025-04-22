Aloe vera can reduce dark circles, says my mom

Dark circles under the eyes are usually connected to aging and fatigue. Getting more sleep and going for cold compress can help to reduce them. I usually go for slices of cucumber, which are full of water. Since I am a big believer of home remedies, my mom told me to use aloe vera for dark circles. I always knew that using the gel of the cactus-like plant could make skin hydrated. So, I listened to mother and decided to lighten the appearance of dark circles under my eyes with the help of the gel. A dermatologist also feels that it may be beneficial in improving the look of my under-eye area.
Before figuring out how aloe vera for dark circles can help, know what exactly this skin problem is. “The circles are the appearance of darker pigmentation or hollowness under a person’s eyes. They can make the face look tired, aged, or unhealthy,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra. They are caused by lack of sleep or fatigue, anemia and endocrine disorders, according to research published in Skin Research And Technology.
They can also be caused by:
Aloe vera for dark circles can be used due to the following reasons:
Here are some ways to use aloe vera for dark circles:
The effectiveness of aloe vera on dark circles varies from person to person, depending on the root cause of the dark circles, skin type, and consistency of use. “In general, when used consistently and correctly, most people begin to notice subtle improvements within 7 to 10 days, especially in hydration and skin texture,” says the expert. In 2 to 4 weeks, the gel starts to work deeper on skin tone and pigmentation. With regular use, dark pigmentation may begin to fade slightly, especially if your dark circles are caused by sun damage, fatigue or mild hyperpigmentation.
“However, its important to understand that aloe vera for dark circles is not a quick fix for genetically inherited or deeply pigmented dark circles. In such cases, aloe vera works best as a supportive treatment alongside more targeted professional options like topical depigmenting creams or laser therapy,” says Dr Malhotra.
Using aloe vera for dark circles is generally safe, but do a patch test first, as it has possible side effects like:
You can use aloe vera for dark circles, as it has nutrients like vitamin C, and can reduce inflammation. But pair it with a healthy lifestyle, good quality of sleep and hydration.
Completely removing dark circles in 7 days may not be possible for everyone, especially if they are caused by genetics or deep pigmentation. But you can use caffeine eye creams and cold green tea bags.
Iron deficiency can lead to dark circles. If your iron levels are low, it can lead to anemia. This can reduce flow of oxygen to tissues, including the area under your eyes.
