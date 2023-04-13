Cinnamon water benefits: My mom says this is good for weight loss, periods

There are many cinnamon water benefits when it comes to weight loss and regular periods. Here is how this drink can help you.

When it comes to weight loss and regular periods, we usually rely on home remedies before trying out prescribed pills. One such remedy that my mom swears by is cinnamon water. She says that drinking cinnamon water can be a game-changer for your health, especially for women. Cinnamon water comes with a host of benefits. Cinnamon has been used for centuries as a spice, but it’s numerous health benefits include the fact that it regulates your period cycle and improves your fertility. Here are some reasons why you should start drinking cinnamon water today.

Benefits of cinnamon water

Srishti Kaushik, a well known Ayurvedic expert also shared a post through her Instagram handle, sharing the magical benefits of cinnamon water. Let’s take a look at benefits of drinking cinnamon water:

1. Regulates period cycle

Cinnamon has been found to regulate menstrual cycles by balancing hormones and increasing blood flow to the uterus. Drinking cinnamon water can help regulate your period cycle and reduce painful periods. A study, published in Phytotherapy Research, states that cinnamon helps to regulate your insulin levels, which is one of the causes of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

2. Improves fertility

Cinnamon has been found to improve fertility by increasing the production of hormones necessary for ovulation. Drinking cinnamon water regularly can help improve your chances of conception. A study, published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology, states that cinnamon supplementation improves menstrual cyclicity and may be an effective treatment option for some women with PCOS. This can increase fertility.

3. Reduces PCOS symptoms

Cinnamon has been found to reduce symptoms of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) by improving insulin sensitivity and reducing inflammation. A study published in the Journal of Fertility and Sterility found that cinnamon improved menstrual cyclicity and increased ovulation in women with PCOS. Drinking cinnamon water can help alleviate symptoms such as irregular periods, acne, and excess hair growth.

Also read: Struggling with joint pain during menopause? Try cinnamon!

4. Helps with weight loss

Cinnamon has been found to reduce insulin resistance, which can lead to weight loss. Drinking cinnamon water can help reduce cravings and help you feel full longer. A study, published in the Journal of Food Biochemistry, revealed that supplementation with cinnamon can reduce body weight.

5. Helps regulate blood sugar levels

Cinnamon is known to improve insulin sensitivity, which helps regulate blood sugar levels in the body. A study published in the journal Annals of Family Medicine, found that cinnamon supplementation impacted fasting blood glucose levels in people with type 2 diabetes. Drinking cinnamon water regularly can help prevent spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels.

6. Boosts immunity

Cinnamon has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that can help boost your immune system, states this study, published in the journal Pharmacognosy Research. Drinking cinnamon water regularly can help your body fight off infections and diseases.

7. Aids digestion

Cinnamon can help stimulate digestion and reduce bloating. Drinking cinnamon water can help improve digestion and prevent stomach discomfort. Cinnamon can help stimulate the production of digestive enzymes, which are essential for breaking down food and absorbing nutrients.

8. Promotes heart health

Cinnamon has been found to lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. Drinking cinnamon water regularly can help promote heart health and reduce the risk of heart disease.

How to make cinnamon water?

To make cinnamon water, simply boil a stick of cinnamon in water for 15-20 minutes. Once the water has cooled down. You can add honey or lemon juice for taste, but avoid adding sugar. Store it in a clear glass bottle and wait for 1 hour before straining the water and consuming it. Drink it slowly over a span of 3-4 hours.

Also try: Psst, heard of the trending secret for instant fat loss? It’s this apple cinnamon tea!

Kaushik advises that some people may find that drinking cinnamon water on an empty stomach helps to boost their metabolism and burn fat, while others may find that it causes digestive problems. If you are new to drinking cinnamon water, start by adding a small amount of cinnamon and see how your body reacts. If it suits you then it can be consumed once or twice a week.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. What is cinnamon water?

Cinnamon water is a beverage that can be made by steeping cinnamon sticks or powder in hot water. It’s a popular home remedy for various health issues, particularly digestive problems.

2. How much cinnamon water can you have every day?

It’s generally recommended to drink 1-2 cups of cinnamon water on a daily basis. However, it’s important to ask a doctor, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or are taking.