Yoga for the mind: 4 asanas that can help ease stress and anxiety

Life often presents challenges, such as tight deadlines and personal problems, which can cause stress and emotional distress. During these difficult times, finding a peaceful mental space is important for our well-being. Yoga can provide this peace by creating a calm atmosphere through mindful movements and focused breathing. How yoga can help reduce stress and anxiety, along with four key poses to support us on this healing path.
Yoga is a practice based on mindfulness. Each pose helps you focus on the present moment and release worries and anxieties. This can create a calming effect as you connect with your breath and body. With every stretch and deeper breath, you feel more relaxed, which helps clear your mind. “Moving intentionally helps create balance between your body and mind”, Yoga and spiritual leader Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar tells Health Shots. This practice can relieve stress and anxiety that disrupt daily life. By incorporating specific yoga poses, or asanas, into your routine, you can enhance your mental health and improve your physical well-being.
Why it works: Balasana, also known as Child’s Pose, is one of the most soothing yoga postures, providing an immediate sense of calm. This pose helps to rest the nervous system and offers a refuge from the chaos around us.
Benefits of balasana:
How to practice:
Why it works: Viparita Karani is a restorative inversion pose that promotes blood circulation and encourages a sense of inner calm, making it perfect for use after a long, stressful day.
Benefits of Viparita Karani:
How to practice:
Why it works: This foundational pose invokes a sense of power and tranquillity. As the body forms an inverted “V,” blood flow to the brain enhances concentration and clarity.
Benefits of adho mukha svanasana:
How to practice:
Why it works: Setu Bandhasana invites calming energy into the body while releasing physical tension, especially in the shoulders and neck.
Benefits of setu bandhasana:
How to practice:
Asanas are important in yoga, but breathwork enhances their benefits. Poses like Sukhasana (Easy Pose) and Padmasana (Lotus Pose) help you relax by focusing on your breath. While practising these poses, focus on taking deep breaths. Take slow, deep breaths to release tension. Imagine your breath as a gentle wave that washes away negativity and brings you calmness.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.