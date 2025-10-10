World Mental Health Day 2025: 7 things to do every day to improve mental health

Learn seven daily habits to boost your mental health and manage stress. Begin your path to a balanced and enjoyable life.

Your everyday habits shape your mind in more ways than one. Every choice – from what we eat to how we interact with others – affects our mental state, which is important for our overall health and quality of life. A psychiatrist says that by doing certain things like managing stress levels in a healthy way and practising mindfulness, we can care for our mental health, prevent burnout, and lead more balanced and fulfilling lives.

Do these 7 things every day to improve mental health

Here are seven daily habits to incorporate into your routine, not just for World Mental Health Day, but for every day of the year.

Manage your stress every day

To manage stress effectively, consider using a journal to record your daily stress levels. This easy practice helps you see patterns over time and catch problems before they turn into OCD, addiction, or burnout. By staying aware of your emotional state, you can identify issues early and take action when needed.

2. Take micro-breaks every 90 minutes

After focusing for a long time, our ability to think clearly can decline. Research published in Harvard Business Review shows that taking short breaks, such as 2 to 5 minutes of stretching, walking, or closing your eyes, can improve focus and reduce stress. “These breaks help reset your brain, manage stress, and reduce decision fatigue”, Dr Tarun Sehgal, Senior Psychiatrist, tells Health Shots. By taking a short break every 90 minutes, you support your mind and maintain a balanced nervous system throughout the day.

3. Practice focused breathing

We often overlook the power of deep breathing. Simple techniques, such as the 4-7-8 method or box breathing, can help reduce stress quickly by lowering cortisol levels. Focused breathing allows you to take control of your mind and body, acting like an “emergency brake” for anxiety. Keep these techniques close throughout your day to build your strength against stress.

4. Build micro-moments of mindfulness

Mindfulness doesn’t require a lot of time. You can practice it during your daily activities by paying attention to the details around you, such as the warmth of the sun, the sound of water, or the feel of fabric against your skin. “By focusing on these small moments, you can react less to stress and become more aware of your surroundings”, says the psychiatrist. This awareness can help you feel more at peace and enhance your overall mental health.

5. Move your body

Physical activity is key to mental wellness. Regular movement helps boost the release of endorphins, which are natural mood enhancers. It allows the body to recover from stress and unhealthy habits. Try adding short exercise breaks throughout your 16-hour waking day. This could be a brisk walk, a dance break, or a few yoga poses. These activities help improve mood and lower the risks tied to addiction.

Take a Poll Take a Poll How often do you take breaks from social media? Daily

Once a week

Occasionally

Never Take a Poll Take a Poll Who is your go-to person for emotional and mental support? Partner

Parents

Friends

Mental health professional Previous Next

6. Reflect and notice patterns through journaling

Journaling can help you understand what causes stress and compulsive behaviours. By reflecting on your day regularly, you can notice patterns in your emotions. “Using guided journaling tools can help you identify triggers that may not be immediately apparent” says Dr Sehgal. This reflection enables you to intervene early, allowing you to make changes before negative behaviours become established.

7. Wind down with a mental cool-down

Getting a good night’s sleep is important for your mental health. Take 30 to 60 minutes each evening to relax before bed. Limit screen time during this period. Instead, try reading or doing gentle meditation. This calming routine helps your body get ready for sleep. Better sleep quality enables you to manage stress better the next day, supporting your overall mental health.