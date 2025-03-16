 scorecardresearch facebook
Do you maintain a healthy work-life balance? Take this quiz to find out

Updated on:16 March 2025, 02:04pm IST

Are you struggling to juggle work and life? Take this fun work-life balance quiz to see if you are thriving, just surviving, or burned out!

Take this quiz to know if your work-life balance is healthy. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

A warm beach day or a never-ending meeting at the workplace—which one pops up in your dreams more often? Your subconscious might be telling you something about your work-life balance! In today’s time, it’s easy to get caught up in deadlines, emails, and back-to-back meetings, leaving little room for personal time. But do you truly have control over your schedule, or is work quietly taking over your life? This fun and insightful work-life balance quiz will help you reflect on your daily habits and uncover whether you’re striking the right balance, overworking yourself, or stuck somewhere in between. Let’s find out if you are living for the weekend or mastering the perfect harmony between work and life!

How many hours do you dedicate to work each week?

When you’re off work, do you still check emails or messages?

How do you feel when you take a break or a day off?

What’s your mood like when you start your workday?

How often do you spend time with family and friends?

What does your lunch break look like?

How often do you engage in hobbies or personal interests?

It’s the weekend! What’s on your mind?

How do you handle a heavy workload?

If you suddenly had an extra free hour in your day, what would you do?

