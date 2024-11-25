K-dramas: Are Korean shows good for your mental health or not?

Did you know K-dramas are good for your mental health? Know how these captivating shows can reduce stress, boost mood, and foster empathy.

Are you familiar with Hallyu? It’s the Korean wave taking the world by storm. From intricate plots to stunning visuals to heart-fluttering romances, K-dramas have the power to engage viewers in their magical universe. They transport you to wonderful worlds where love conquers everything and dreams come true. This escapism might give you a momentary break from worry and despair, allowing you to rest and decompress. Additionally, the emotional depth of Korean dramas can build empathy and understanding as you identify with the characters’ experiences and problems. But as we engage in endless hours of binge-watching, a question arises: Is watching K-dramas for mental health a good idea or not?

What are K-dramas?

Korean dramas, also known as K-dramas, are television series produced in South Korea. They have gained immense global popularity for their captivating storylines, stunning visuals, and talented actors. K-dramas often explore a variety of genres, such as romance, historical fiction, fantasy, and thriller, as found in a study published in the Asian Journal of Social Science. They are known for their well-developed characters, complex stories, and stunning cinematography. Plus, they usually have a set number of episodes, allowing viewers to immerse themselves in the tale and create strong bonds with the characters.

K-dramas for mental health: Does watching these shows help?

According to press sources, a Korean-American therapist named Jeanie Chang recently stated that K-dramas emotionally connect with viewers. “The way these dramas portray difficult subjects like depression and grief can encourage viewers to face their challenges,” says Chang.

Watching K-dramas can improve mental health in numerous ways. First and foremost, they provide an essential break from the pressures of everyday life. “The fascinating storylines and amazing artwork take viewers to other realms, offering a brief relief from sadness and worry,” says mental health expert Dr Jyoti Kapoor. Secondly, they frequently address universal issues such as love, loss, friendship, and family, encouraging empathy and understanding. By connecting with the characters’ emotions and experiences, viewers may gain essential understanding while feeling less lonely. Additionally, the positive messages portrayed in many K-dramas can lift spirits and encourage hope which indirectly boosts your mental health, as found in a study published in the journal Health Promotional International.

K-dramas and other visual media, taking inspiration from art therapy, which has progressed from traditional sketching to combining diverse artistic activities, might provide special advantages. Also, art therapy is a nonverbal way to express feelings, which can greatly improve mental health. It enables people to develop an understanding of their ideas and feelings, lower stress levels, and express themselves artistically, as found in a study published in the journal Frontiers. Increased self-awareness, better mood, and improved coping skills might result from this creative process. By providing fresh perspectives on situations and fostering healthy values, these dramas can help viewers gain insights and potential solutions to their challenges.

Side effects of watching K-dramas

While K-dramas or any other shows offer many mental health benefits, excessive binge-watching can have negative consequences:

Late-night binging can disrupt sleep patterns, leading to fatigue, irritability, and difficulty concentrating.

Watching K-dramas excessively can lead to neglecting real-life relationships and social interactions.

Some series can portray idealised relationships and may lead to unrealistic expectations, which can lead to disappointment and dissatisfaction in personal relationships.

Intensely emotional Korean dramas can trigger strong feelings, which may not be healthy for people struggling with mental health issues.

To enjoy K-dramas responsibly, it is important to set limits, prioritise other activities, and maintain a balance between screen time and real-life interactions.

Binge-watch these K-dramas for mental health

While there are a pool of incredible K-dramas, here are some shows to jump the bandwagon and improve your mental health.

1. It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: This drama delves into themes of mental health, trauma, and healing. It offers a sensitive portrayal of mental illness and encourages viewers to embrace their imperfections.

2. My Liberation Notes: This heartwarming drama focuses on the struggles of three siblings as they seek meaning and happiness in their lives. It offers a realistic and relatable portrayal of everyday life’s challenges and the power of human connection.

3. Our Blues: This anthology drama explores the lives of various characters living in a seaside village. It tackles themes of love, loss, and the complexities of human relationships. The show’s emphasis on empathy and understanding can be comforting and uplifting.

4. Hospital Playlist: This heartwarming medical drama follows the lives of five doctors who have been friends since medical school. It highlights the importance of friendship, camaraderie, and the pursuit of one’s passions.

5. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo: This lighthearted and inspiring drama follows the story of a young weightlifter who dreams of achieving her goals. It celebrates individuality, perseverance, and the power of self-belief.

While there is no harm in watching watch K-dramas for mental health as these shows can help to relax and unwind, it is important to maintain a healthy balance and prioritise other activities like socialising, exercising, and spending time in nature. So, watch it but don’t overdo it!

Takeaway

K-dramas can provide a lovely escape, balancing entertainment and emotional connection. Immersing oneself in fascinating storylines and relatable characters allows you to experience a wide range of emotions, from joy and excitement to sorrow and empathy. However, it is important to maintain a balance between screen time and real-life experiences. Excessive binge-watching can have harmful effects, including sleep deprivation and social isolation. By establishing boundaries and prioritising other elements of your life, you can reap the benefits of K-dramas without risking your general well-being.