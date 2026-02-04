How a toxic relationship can literally hurt your heart

How toxic relationships can harm your mental and physical health? Find important signs of a toxic relationship and strategies to break free.

Relationships can bring us great joy and comfort, filled with love and excitement. However, they can also be complicated and, at times, harmful. It’s easy to get caught up in the good moments and ignore the signs of an unhealthy relationship. At some point, we must ask ourselves: Is this relationship doing me more harm than good? This question gets difficult to answer, but in the process, you may be silently hurting your heart.

Being in a relationship filled with both love and disappointment, you feel a strong connection. But it often comes with anxiety, sadness, or fear. Dr Sonal Anand, a psychiatrist at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai, tells Health Shots: “Toxic relationships can harm our mental and physical health these relationships can create emotional baggage that weighs us down, making it hard to cope.”

How does being in a toxic relationship affect you?

When we think of stress, we often imagine work deadlines or family pressures. However, we should also consider the toxic dynamics that can occur in romantic relationships. Emotional stress can affect us both mentally and physically. Dr Anand explains, “A toxic relationship can change you as a person. It can drain your creativity and damage your self-confidence.” These words really resonate, especially for those who have felt their energy fade because of a partner’s negativity.

The effects are serious. Couples need emotional support. But when that support feels like a burden, it can lead to depression and anxiety. A PubMed Central study shows that people in unhealthy relationships often deal with chronic stress. This stress can cause various health problems, such as heart disease, weight gain, and trouble sleeping.

How a toxic relationship is literally hurting your heart?

Toxic relationships can cause chronic stress, which leads to inflammation, high blood pressure, and a higher risk of heart disease and heart attacks by up to 34%, as per Preventive Medicine Reports. The ongoing stress keeps your body in a state of fight-or-flight. This triggers the release of stress hormones that can damage your heart and weaken your immune system.

“In severe cases, strong emotions like those from a breakup or a serious confrontation can cause broken heart syndrome. This condition can temporarily weaken the left ventricle of the heart, leading to symptoms that feel like a heart attack, such as chest pain and shortness of breath,” Dr Nihar Mehta, cardiologist at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, tells Health Shots.

Why is letting go difficult, but necessary?

Knowing when to let go is important, but it can be hard to realise. Every relationship has good and bad times. However, as Dr Anand says, “if the bad days happen more often than the good ones, it’s a strong sign that a change is needed.”

Take a Poll Take a Poll How often do you take breaks from social media? Daily

Once a week

Occasionally

Never Take a Poll Take a Poll Who is your go-to person for emotional and mental support? Partner

Parents

Friends

Mental health professional Previous Next

Have you ever felt stressed in your daily life because of your partner? Common signs include difficulty sleeping, frequent headaches, irritability, and persistent fatigue. You might recognise these symptoms if you often question your priorities or compromise your individuality to maintain peace. This problem often shows up in unhealthy relationships.

How to break up without breaking down?

Ending a toxic relationship can be very difficult. It can take a heavy emotional toll, making people fearful of confrontation. However, Dr Anand points out that “breaking up doesn’t necessarily mean destroying the relationship completely. It’s important to handle the situation thoughtfully and with respect for both partners’ feelings.”

Communicate openly: Talk to your partner and explain why you can’t stay in the relationship. It’s important to be honest and share what led to your decision. This helps both of you find closure and shows respect for each other. Avoid callous goodbyes: Ending a relationship should not happen through a simple text or a cold message. If you find it hard to talk face-to-face, try writing a letter. Taking the time to express your feelings clearly can help you and your partner heal. Document your journey: If you often have on-again, off-again relationships, keeping a daily diary of your feelings can be very helpful. It allows you to recognise your emotional fluctuations and indicates that a breakup may be the best choice. Reflecting on your diary can motivate you when self-doubt sets in after a breakup.

Dr Anand advises against “starting a new relationship too quickly after a breakup. She believes it’s important to take time to heal. Jumping into a new romance too soon can stop you from learning and growing from your past experiences.”