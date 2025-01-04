Are you a toxic fan? Take this quiz for the sake of your mental health

Fan culture is one of the most powerful sources of connection, but it can also lead to extreme behaviours that may impact mental and emotional well-being. Recent incidents such as fans faking kidnappings to meet their idols or fan wars turning toxic, highlight the fading line between admiration and obsession. This quiz can help you explore your fan behaviour and emotional mindset to determine if you are a healthy supporter or veering into toxic territory. Admiring someone is normal, but when it starts affecting your personal life and health, it is time to pay attention. Take this quiz to understand if you are a toxic fan or not to keep your mental health in check.
