Are you a toxic fan? Take this quiz for the sake of your mental health

Updated on:4 January 2025, 03:15pm IST

Are you a devoted fan or has your admiration crossed into an unhealthy obsession? Take this quiz to find out your fan behaviour!

Fan culture is one of the most powerful sources of connection, but it can also lead to extreme behaviours that may impact mental and emotional well-being. Recent incidents such as fans faking kidnappings to meet their idols or fan wars turning toxic, highlight the fading line between admiration and obsession. This quiz can help you explore your fan behaviour and emotional mindset to determine if you are a healthy supporter or veering into toxic territory. Admiring someone is normal, but when it starts affecting your personal life and health, it is time to pay attention. Take this quiz to understand if you are a toxic fan or not to keep your mental health in check.

Do you respect your favorite artist’s privacy?

How do you handle criticism about your favorite artist?

Do you take breaks from fandom activities?

Do you spend beyond your means to support your favorite artist?

How do you interact with fellow fans online?

Would you ever fake a scenario to meet your favorite artist?

Do you prioritise personal responsibilities over fan activities?

Do you believe your favorite artist owes you something?

How do you react if your favorite artist does something controversial?

Would you consider attending a fan meet by unethical means?

