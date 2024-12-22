Mindful Holidays: Manage stress and overindulgence with yoga, movement, Ayurveda, and breathwork

EXPERT SPEAK

Holiday stress is real, but you can manage it. Yoga and holistic wellness expert Anshuka Parwani shares how yoga, movement, Ayurveda, and breathwork can help alleviate stress and balance indulgence.

The holiday season is a magical time filled with festive lights, warm gatherings and delicious food that create an atmosphere of celebration and joy. But let’s be honest–it’s also a time of overindulgence, disrupted routines, and sometimes, even stress. Between endless parties, last-minute shopping, and the irresistible pull of unhealthy comfort foods, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed or sluggish by the time the new year rolls in. So, how can we navigate this season with more balance and intention? The answer lies in weaving mindfulness into our celebrations – taking time to connect with ourselves through yoga, movement, Ayurveda, and breathwork. These tools not only help us manage holiday stress but also keep our energy balanced and our digestion happy during the most indulgent time of the year.

The holiday stress spiral

The hustle and bustle of the holidays often push us into a cycle of stress, overeating, and poor sleep. Stress hormones like cortisol can spike when we feel overwhelmed, leading to fatigue, cravings, and even lowered immunity. Overindulgence–whether it’s sweets, heavy foods, or alcohol–can throw our digestion out of balance, leaving us feeling bloated and lethargic.

The good news? With a few mindful practices, you can enjoy the festivities without feeling weighed down. Let’s dive into how yoga, movement, Ayurveda, and breathwork can bring harmony to your holidays.

1. Yoga: Finding calm amid holiday stress

Yoga is a powerful tool to ground yourself during the holiday frenzy. By calming the mind and releasing tension in the body, yoga creates space for you to fully enjoy the season.

Here are a few yoga poses and practices to incorporate to manage holiday stress:

Restorative poses for relaxation:

Child’s Pose (Balasana): A go-to pose for calming the nervous system, Balasana allows you to pause, breathe deeply, and let go of stress.

A go-to pose for calming the nervous system, Balasana allows you to pause, breathe deeply, and let go of stress. Supine Twist (Supta Matsyendrasana): This gentle twist helps detoxify the body, especially after indulgent meals, while also relieving lower back tension.

This gentle twist helps detoxify the body, especially after indulgent meals, while also relieving lower back tension. Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose (Viparita Karani): After a long day of standing or socializing, this pose reduces swelling in the legs, promotes circulation, and helps you feel restored.

If you’re feeling sluggish from too many late nights or heavy meals, a short vinyasa flow can re-energize you. Focus on a few Surya Namaskar to boost circulation and stretch the body.

2. Movement: Stay active, stay mindful to manage holiday stress

While yoga is foundational, other forms of mindful movement can complement your holiday wellness plan. The key is to move with intention, not just for fitness but also for mental clarity and joy.

Take holiday walks

A post-meal walk can do wonders for digestion and stress relief. In Ayurveda, walking is considered a gentle way to stoke the digestive fire (Agni), especially after a rich meal. Make it a mindful practice–feel the cool air, notice the festive lights, and take slow, steady breaths as you walk.

Dance for joy

Whether it’s swaying to holiday tunes in your living room or joining a dance class, moving to music is a fun way to release endorphins and shake off holiday stress.

Strength training

Short sessions of strength training can help counteract the effects of prolonged sitting (think: long dinners or travel). These movements build core strength, improve posture, and keep your energy levels stable.

3. Ayurveda: Balancing indulgence with wisdom

Ayurveda, the ancient science of life, offers simple yet profound ways to maintain balance during the holidays. Here’s how you can incorporate Ayurvedic wisdom into your celebrations and avoid holiday stress:

Mindful eating

Chew slowly : Enjoy the flavours of each bite, which not only enhances the experience but also improves digestion.

: Enjoy the flavours of each bite, which not only enhances the experience but also improves digestion. Spices to support digestion: Add warming spices like ginger, cinnamon, cumin, and fennel to your meals. These spices help stimulate Agni and prevent post-meal bloating.

Add warming spices like ginger, cinnamon, cumin, and fennel to your meals. These spices help stimulate Agni and prevent post-meal bloating. Hydration: Start your mornings with warm water infused with lemon and ginger to cleanse the digestive system.

Herbal allies

Triphala: A blend of three fruits, Triphala aids digestion and detoxification. Take it at night if you’re feeling heavy or bloated.

A blend of three fruits, Triphala aids digestion and detoxification. Take it at night if you’re feeling heavy or bloated. Ashwagandha: This adaptogenic herb reduces stress and helps the body recover from holiday fatigue.

This adaptogenic herb reduces stress and helps the body recover from holiday fatigue. Tulsi tea: A calming tea made from Holy Basil, Tulsi helps soothe the mind and support immunity.

Abhyanga (Oil Massage)

A daily self-massage with warm sesame oil is a grounding practice that nourishes the skin, calms the mind, and enhances circulation–perfect for winter and the Vata imbalance the season brings.

4. Breathwork: Resetting your inner calm to manage holiday stress

When stress creeps in, the breath is your most accessible tool. Conscious breathing not only calms the nervous system but also brings mindfulness to the present moment. Try these simple pranayama techniques to avoid holiday stress:

Nadi Shodhana (Alternate Nostril Breathing)

This practice balances the body’s energy channels, promoting calmness and focus. It’s especially useful before a hectic gathering or when you feel overstimulated.

Surya Bhedana (Right Nostril Breathing)

Feeling cold? Surya Bhedana activates the body’s warming energy, improves circulation, and clears mental fog. Close your left nostril, inhale deeply through your right nostril, then exhale through the left. Repeat for 21 rounds.

Bhramari (Bee Breath)

This soothing practice involves making a gentle humming sound during exhalation. Bhramari is excellent for reducing anxiety and creating a sense of calm before bedtime.

5. Mindfulness: Create space for joy

The holidays are meant to be joyful, but joy doesn’t come from ticking off a to-do list. It comes from being present. Here’s how to embrace mindfulness this season and avoid holiday stress:

Set intentions : Start each day by reflecting on how you want to feel, not just what you need to do. This shifts your focus from tasks to experiences.

: Start each day by reflecting on how you want to feel, not just what you need to do. This shifts your focus from tasks to experiences. Pause and breathe: Before meals, take a moment to close your eyes, take three deep breaths, and express gratitude.

Before meals, take a moment to close your eyes, take three deep breaths, and express gratitude. Digital detox: Set boundaries for screen time, especially during family gatherings. Being present with loved ones is the greatest gift you can give and receive.

Your mindful holiday toolkit

To stay balanced during the holidays, build your own toolkit:

A short yoga routine for relaxation and energy

Herbal teas and Ayurvedic remedies for digestion and stress

A mindful movement practice you enjoy

Pranayama exercises to calm the mind

A gratitude or meditation practice to centre yourself

Celebrate with awareness

The holidays don’t have to be a whirlwind of stress and overindulgence. With mindful practices rooted in yoga, movement, Ayurveda, and breathwork, you can navigate this season with grace, finding joy in connection and balance in indulgence. Remember, it’s not about perfection—it’s about presence. So, as you step into this festive season, breathe deeply, move mindfully, and savor every moment.

Here’s to a season that nurtures both your spirit and your well-being! Stay bendy–not only in your body, but also in your mind. Happy Holidays.