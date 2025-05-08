Suniel Shetty calls prayer and meditation his mental health superpower, says it is ‘Simple, Powerful, Personal’

Actor Suniel Shetty says simple practices such as prayer and meditation are "non-negotiable" for his mental health. Know all about it!

Indian actor and entrepreneur Suneil Shetty often shares some of his deepest thoughts on social media – from fitness mantras and life lessons to wellness tips and success secrets. While a whole lot of celebrities share fancy fitness routines, diet and wellness routines, Suniel Shetty believes in simplicity. In his latest post, he has revealed two of the simplest things he does for his mental health: Prayer and Meditation.

In a LinkedIn post, the 63-year-old actor has written about how he finds the act of praying and the act of meditating the same thing. These two activities, he says, are a “non-negotiable” part of his day.

“A few quiet moments. Just me, my thoughts, and something bigger than me. Most mornings, I spend some time in prayer, and then some in meditation. Both involve being by myself, in silence,” writes Suniel Shetty.

Prayer helps him stay grateful, and reminds him to be kinder, more grounded, and more aware of how he shows up in the world. Meditation helps him center himself. “It allows me to observe my thoughts, my energy, my breath — without judgement. One keeps me connected to life around me. The other keeps me connected to myself,” adds the actor, who recently became a grandfather after his daughter Athiya gave birth to a girl.

Suniel Shetty has spent over 30 years in the film world and is known for following a disciplined lifestyle. He admits that indulging in prayer and meditation bring a sense of calm that he cannot gather any other way.

“It’s not about religion. It’s not even about belief. It’s just a conversation I have. With myself, with life, with something greater than both,” he says.

Wonder what Suniel Shetty prays for? Well, he shares, “Over the years, I’ve stopped praying for things. I’ve started praying for clarity. For strength. For patience. For the wisdom to act right when it matters most. And I’ve started meditating to quiet the noise, to slow things down, so I can respond instead of react.”

He asserts: “There’s a silent power in prayer. A silent power in sitting with your breath. It doesn’t make headlines. But it makes a difference. Simple. Powerful. Personal.”

Importance of prayer for mental health

In 1902, Harvard University philosopher and psychologist William James described prayer as “every kind of inward communion or conversation with the power recognized as divine”, in his book “The Varieties of Religious Experience: A Study in Human Nature”.

According to a study cited in the journal Issues In Mental Health Nursing, prayer is important in enhancing positive emotions and well-being in later life. There are other studies to suggest that prayer can mitigate stress and anxiety in people.

Meditation benefits for mental health

Meditation is an umbrella term for a variety of practices that focus on building a deeper connection between the mind, body and soul. There are many types of meditation and multiple health benefits of meditation, including stress reduction, anxiety control, improved focus, enhanced sleep and more.