Ayurveda expert suggests 6 wellness habits to regulate stress and improve sleep

An Ayurveda expert suggests nutrition tips, herbal remedies, and relaxation techniques to help you manage stress and sleep better.

As seasonal climatic stress becomes a reality in urban life, its effects are no longer limited to environmental concerns alone. Various factors such as high temperatures, ongoing pollution, digital dependence, altered routines, and constant psychological pressure are now deeply influencing sleep quality, hormonal balance, emotional well-being, and nervous system regulation. Many individuals today experience chronic fatigue, anxiety, burnout, poor recovery, and disturbed sleep without realising that environmental stressors are silently contributing to these symptoms.

Tips to manage stress

“The idea is that small, consistent wellness habits can improve resilience and support the body’s recovery from daily stress. One of the most practical approaches is supporting the nervous system through simple evening rituals that calm the mind and bring your natural cortisol balance,” Dr Manoj Kutteri, Ayurveda and Nutrition Expert, tells Health Shots.

1. Ashwagandha

Herbal shots play a significant role in this, particularly Ashwagandha-based formulations. Ashwagandha is known for its ability to help the body adapt to stress, lower cortisol levels, support adrenal function, and improve sleep quality, according to the journal Nutrition & Metabolism. Taking an Ashwagandha shot combined with ingredients such as ginger, tulsi, turmeric, or black pepper in the evening helps reduce symptoms of environmental stress. These shots are practical, easy to incorporate into urban lifestyles, and offer a concentrated way to support stress recovery.

2. Nighttime nutrition

What you eat before you sleep also plays a major role in regulating sleep and stress hormones. Heavy, high-carbohydrate meals late at night can cause insulin spikes, which indirectly disturb deep sleep cycles. Instead, lighter meals with mindful portions are recommended during dinner hours. A balanced dinner with adequate protein, healthy fats, vegetables, and moderate complex carbohydrates helps maintain stable blood sugar and supports recovery during sleep.

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3. Turmeric milk

Another effective practice is to consume turmeric milk before bedtime. This acts as a calming beverage due to curcumin’s anti-inflammatory and soothing properties. Adding a small amount of poppy seeds can further support relaxation and naturally improve sleep quality. These ingredients help calm the nervous system while reducing internal inflammation.

4. Foot massage

Simple hot-foot immersion before bed improves peripheral circulation, relaxes muscles, and helps shift the body into a parasympathetic, or “rest-and-recover,” state. Similarly, a warm shower at night helps lower muscular tension and prepares the body for restful sleep.

5. Mental de-cluttering

Mental de-cluttering is equally important in combating climate-related stress. Journaling before bed allows individuals to process thoughts, release emotional overload, and reduce mental clutter accumulated throughout the day. Even spending five to ten minutes writing down worries, gratitude, or reflections can improve sleep quality.

6. Breathwork and Pranayama

Breathwork and Pranayama are also essential tools for nervous system regulation. Pranayama techniques such as alternate nostril breathing and deep diaphragmatic breathing can calm the mind, improve oxygenation, and reduce anxiety. Yoga Nidra, often described as yogic sleep, is another highly effective practice that promotes deep relaxation, emotional balance, and restorative rest, even for individuals experiencing burnout or chronic stress.