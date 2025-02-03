Stressed? Try forest bathing or Shinrin-Yoku—a Japanese technique to relax your mind

Deal with stress with the Japanese technique called forest bathing or Shinrin-Yoku. This mindful practice helps to reduce stress and makes you happy.

Stress is something we all experience in our lives more than we would like. Luckily, there are many ways to relieve stress, including a Japanese technique called Shinrin Yoku or forest bathing. This Japanese technique helps you engage with nature, inviting you to relax, breathe deeply, and take in the sights, sounds, and scents of the forest around you. Forest bathing is a simple yet effective way to reconnect with your mind and body by dealing with stress and anxiety. So, if you want to deal with stress, it is best to step away from everything and start following this easy and effective technique to calm your mind.

What is Shinrin-Yoku or forest bathing?

Shinrin-Yoku or forest bathing is a Japanese practice that promotes an in-depth and sensual connection to nature. It’s more than just taking a nature walk or walking barefoot on grass—it’s about completely immerse oneself in the forest environment with all of your senses. This involves gently walking through the forest, paying attention to the sights, sounds, fragrances, and textures that surround you. You might stop to take around any particular tree, listen to the birds singing, or simply breathe deeply and enjoy the scent of pine needles. The goal is to foster a sense of calm and peace by deepening one’s connection with nature, states a study published in the journal Environmental Health and Preventive Medicine.

Forest bathing for stress: Does it help you deal with it?

1. Reduces stress hormone

Forest bathing provides a potent remedy to stress by affecting our physiological processes. A study published in the International Journal of Biometeorology has demonstrated a significant decrease in cortisol levels, the primary stress hormone, when people engage in this practice. Cortisol is an important component of the body’s stress response, producing a series of events that might severely impact health. Forest bathing reduces cortisol levels, which helps to soothe the nervous system, promotes relaxation, and reduces the physiological effects of stress. This results in lower blood pressure and a slower heart rate, restoring the body’s balance and homeostasis.

2. Boosts immunity

Forest bathing relaxes the mind and strengthens the body’s defences. Trees naturally produce phytoncides, which are aromatic compounds with antimicrobial properties. When we walk in the forest, we inhale phytoncides. “These substances interact with the human immune system, increasing the activity of natural killer cells. These specialised immune cells are essential in the fight against infections and certain types of cancer,” says mental health expert Dr Jyoti Kapoor. By enhancing our immune function, Shinrin-Yoku equips us to withstand better the physiological challenges posed by stress, ultimately improving our overall resilience and well-being.

3. Promotes mindfulness and relaxation

Forest bathing promotes mindfulness, or being present at the moment without judgements. People who participate in this Japanese technique are advised to change their focus away from the incessant chatter of their minds and instead reset their attention to the sensory experiences of nature, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. Participants develop a greater sense of awareness and presence by examining the tiny elements of nature, such as rustling leaves, brilliant colours, and earthy scents. This mindful immersion in the natural environment promotes relaxation, allowing anxieties and worries to fade away.

4. Reduces sympathetic nervous system activity

Forest bathing has a significant soothing effect on the physiological stress response. A study published in the journal Environmental Health and Preventive Medicine has shown that forest bathing reduces sympathetic nervous system activity significantly. This critical branch of the nervous system controls our “fight-or-flight” response, preparing the body to take immediate action in the face of perceived danger. Forest bathing reduces sympathetic nervous system activity, causing the body to relax. This results in tangible physiological changes such as a lower heart rate and blood pressure. These physiological changes lead to a deep sensation of relaxation and well-being, allowing people to recover from the stresses of everyday life.

How to follow forest bathing?

Here’s how you can incorporate this Japanese technique into your routine:

1. Find your spot

Choose a natural setting, this could be a forest, park, beach, or even your backyard. Minimise distractions by leaving your phone behind or putting it on airplane mode.

2. Slow down and engage your senses

Walk slowly and mindfully and pay attention to the sights, sounds, smells, and textures around you. Use all your senses such as sight to observe the intricate details of trees, leaves, flowers, and the sky, listen to the birdsong, the rustling leaves, the flowing water, and inhale the scents of pine needles, damp earth, and blooming flowers, feel the bark of trees, the softness of moss, the coolness of the air.

3. Practice mindfulness

Focus on the present moment by gently guiding your attention back to your surroundings whenever your mind wanders. Inhale and exhale slowly and deeply, allowing the rhythm of your breath to anchor you to the present moment. This deep breathing method calms your mind.

4. Find a comfortable spot

Find a comfortable spot on a fallen log or a patch of grass. Allow yourself to relax and soak in the atmosphere of the forest.

5. Connect with nature

Feel the rough texture of its bark and imagine the energy flowing through it. Listen to the sounds of nature and allow the quiet to soothe your mind. Appreciate the beauty and tranquility of the natural world.

Tips for beginners

Begin with 15-20 minutes and gradually increase the duration.

Going with a friend or joining a guided session by sharing the experience can enhance the benefits.

Be patient and gentle with yourself as forest bathing is a practice of mindfulness, not a performance.

Remember, forest bathing is a personal experience. There is no right or wrong way to do it. The most important thing is to find what works best for you and enjoy the process of connecting with nature.