Are you confident or self-critical? Take this quiz to know if you have self-image issues

Published on:1 March 2025, 09:39pm IST

Self-love is about embracing yourself, including your flaws. But are you practicising it in your life? Take this quiz to understand if you are struggling with self image issues.

Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Are you your own favourite or biggest critic? Self-image shapes how we feel, act and interact with the world. But in a society that is obsessed with perfection, it is easy to fall into self-doubt and comparisons. Do you constantly judge yourself or struggle with confidence? These are some of the signs of self-image issues, and they affect your mental health significantly. However, awareness is the first step to change! By taking this Health Shots quiz, you are making a move towards self-acceptance. Find out if you truly love yourself or if self-image struggles are holding you back!

How do you feel when you look in the mirror?

How do you react when someone compliments you?

How do you handle criticism?

Do you compare yourself to others on social media?

When you make a mistake, how do you respond?

Do you feel comfortable expressing your opinions in a group?

How do you react when you see an edited or ‘perfect’ image online?

What do you think of your reflection right now?

How do you talk to yourself in your head?

How do you feel when you achieve a goal?

