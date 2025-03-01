Are you confident or self-critical? Take this quiz to know if you have self-image issues

Published on:1 March 2025, 09:39pm IST

Are you your own favourite or biggest critic? Self-image shapes how we feel, act and interact with the world. But in a society that is obsessed with perfection, it is easy to fall into self-doubt and comparisons. Do you constantly judge yourself or struggle with confidence? These are some of the signs of self-image issues, and they affect your mental health significantly. However, awareness is the first step to change! By taking this Health Shots quiz, you are making a move towards self-acceptance. Find out if you truly love yourself or if self-image struggles are holding you back!