Are you ignoring your mental health? What’s behind ‘just fine’ and the need for routine checkups

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At a routine physical, my friend’s doctor asked her about her family history, sleep quality, and physical activity before she had reported any symptoms or issues. Nobody thought that was strange. We’ve built an entire infrastructure around catching physical illness early: blood pressure checks, mammograms, cholesterol panels, and the annual visit where nothing is bothering you but you go anyway. We accept that a healthcare system that waits until a heart attack to address heart health has failed. But when it comes to mental healthcare, there is no such system. Ask people when they get professional support and, for most, the answer is never, until they have to.
Mental healthcare waits for a diagnosis. Care is put off until someone can’t get out of bed, hold down a job, or stop the intrusive thoughts that keep them awake at 3 a.m. Unfortunately, by the time that threshold is crossed, that person may have been suffering quietly for months or years, functioning just well enough that nobody, including themselves, recognised a problem. We built a system that responds to fires. What we need is one that checks the wiring.
Part of why the divide between mental and physical health persists is a story we tell ourselves: Mental and physical health are two separate departments, handled by different specialists and covered under different parts of an insurance policy. In reality, chronic stress doesn’t stay in the mind. It shows up as elevated blood pressure, disrupted sleep, a weakened immune system, slower healing, and a gut that stops working properly. Many patients who land in the cardiologist’s office with recurrent chest pain turn out to have anxiety rather than cardiac issues. In these cases, mental well-being support is preventive healthcare for physical health. We shouldn’t have to wait for a heart attack scare to address the root issue.
The current mental health model leaves most people behind because it’s built to catch illness, not to notice the absence of thriving. A person who doesn’t meet the criteria for depression or anxiety but is running on empty, snapping at their kids, dreading Mondays, and quietly disengaging from their life passes unnoticed because they were never taught to watch out for these signs, and there’s no routine screening. We’ve mistaken the absence of pathology for the presence of wellbeing, and they are not the same thing. A model built solely around intervention ignores the much larger number of people who are struggling without being unwell. Prevention is the only approach that truly sees them.
There’s an economic case for prevention-based care as well as a human one. By supporting people before difficulties escalate into crises, we avoid overburdening already overstretched psychiatric resources. Prevention reduces pressure where demand for care is greatest, and it does so at a lower cost than crisis care while reaching far more people than a specialist-only model ever could. We’ve already seen the return on investing in early support through workplace wellbeing programs. Organisations report higher productivity, fewer sick days, and lower long-term healthcare costs. The same principle applies in any city or country.
There’s another benefit, one that doesn’t show up on a balance sheet. When mental healthcare is treated as necessary only at the point of crisis, seeking help carries an unspoken message: Something is seriously wrong with you. Make routine mental wellbeing check-ins part of ordinary life, the way we have with dental checkups and eye exams, and the whole framing shifts. (Nobody feels ashamed of a dental cleaning.) Preventive care, practised widely and routinely enough, could do the same for the mind. We would make reaching out for support, long before anything is alarming to report, a sensible, unremarkable thing to do.
Elements of a preventive mental healthcare model already exist. They just haven’t been integrated into standard practice.
We didn’t wait for heart disease to become critical before making blood pressure checks routine. Mental health deserves the same collective response, not after the numbers reach a breaking point, but now, while there’s still room to act rather than react.
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