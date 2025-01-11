Is watching movies affecting your mood? Take this quiz to find out why

Updated on:10 January 2025, 07:33pm IST

Have you ever finished watching a movie and felt a little down, anxious, or just off? Maybe a thrilling plot kept your heart racing, or a sad ending left you with lingering emotions. We all know movies are meant to entertain, but could they be affecting your mental health in ways you do not even realize? Whether it is a funny comedy, an intense drama, or a heart-pounding thriller, the stories we watch can have a surprising impact on our emotions and mindset. So, how much do your movie choices really influence how you feel? Take this quick quiz to find out if your movie-watching habits are having a deeper effect on your mental well-being than you think! movies and mental health