Mental Health

Is watching movies affecting your mood? Take this quiz to find out why

Updated on:10 January 2025, 07:33pm IST

We all love watching movies, but could your favourite films be affecting your mental well-being? Take this quiz to find out!

movies and mental health
Can movies affect your mental health? Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Have you ever finished watching a movie and felt a little down, anxious, or just off? Maybe a thrilling plot kept your heart racing, or a sad ending left you with lingering emotions. We all know movies are meant to entertain, but could they be affecting your mental health in ways you do not even realize? Whether it is a funny comedy, an intense drama, or a heart-pounding thriller, the stories we watch can have a surprising impact on our emotions and mindset. So, how much do your movie choices really influence how you feel? Take this quick quiz to find out if your movie-watching habits are having a deeper effect on your mental well-being than you think! movies and mental health

0 of 10

How often do you watch movies?

How do you feel after watching a sad or intense movie?

After watching a movie, do you often find yourself thinking about it long after it is over?

Do you sometimes feel anxious or stressed when watching thrillers or horror movies?

Do you prefer watching movies over engaging in other activities, like playing outside?

Have you ever experienced a negative emotional shift (e.g., sadness, anger) after watching a violent or disturbing movie?

When you watch movies, do you tend to watch them to escape or avoid dealing with personal problems?

Do you find yourself comparing your life or relationships to those portrayed in movies?

How do you usually feel if you cannot finish watching a movie you started?

Do you find that watching certain types of movies (e.g., romantic, comedies, action films) boosts your mood?

Take Next Quiz
Related content