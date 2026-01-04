10 things to do for your mental health before the first Monday of 2026

Prepare for a healthier 2026 with 10 simple mental health tips focused on routines, reflection, and meaningful connections to improve mood.

To protect your mental health before the first Monday of 2026, focus on calming routines. First, prioritise good sleep. Keep a consistent schedule and avoid screens before bed. Next, gently move your body with short walks or stretching. Eat healthy foods and plan fun activities. Connect with supportive people, and set boundaries by saying “no” when needed. Limit digital distractions, practice mindfulness with breathing exercises, spend time in nature, and take breaks for relaxation.

How to work on your mental health for 2026?

Clinical Psychologist Mehezabin Dordi, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, shares ten proven strategies you can use before the first Monday of 2026.

Take stock without judgment

Let’s start with a simple yet important practice: reflection. Instead of examining every detail of your year, take a step back and look at it with curiosity. Research Frontiers in Psychology shows that people who reflect on their experiences of self-kindness, cope better with challenges. “Maybe you started a project that didn’t go as planned, or you didn’t finish some personal goals. Recognise both your progress and your setbacks,” Dordi, tells Health Shots. Write down what you have learned. This gentle recognition helps clear your mind and makes you stronger.

2. Let go of unrealistic goals

Many people feel intense pressure to finish everything and make their lives perfect in just a few weeks. However, a study in the Economics of Education Review shows that setting flexible, ongoing goals is often more effective than rushing to complete everything at once. This change can reduce pressure and help you start January feeling ready instead of worn out.

3. Create small moments of closure

Do you feel overwhelmed by your thoughts or emotional issues? Expressive writing can help. Take a moment to write about what you want to leave behind from last year, such as bad habits, negative thoughts, or unresolved conflicts. “This can bring you relief by giving you clarity and helping you release your feelings”, says the expert. A study in Psychological Science shows that people who do expressive writing feel less anxiety and depression. By creating these moments of closure, you make room for new growth in the coming year.

4. Re-establish basic routines

During the busy holiday season, it is easy to forget basic routines. “Sleep schedules can change, meals may be irregular, and exercise often drops off,” says the expert. However, keeping these routines is important for your emotional well-being. A study published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine shows that consistent routines can reduce anxiety and improve mental health. Make sure to prioritise regular sleep, balanced meals, and some form of physical activity, even if it’s just a short daily walk. Your mental health will benefit!

5. Reduce comparison triggers

In a connected world, social media can heighten feelings of inadequacy and anxiety. “Seeing constant highlights from friends can cause unnecessary self-doubt”, says Dordi. In the New Year, try to reduce your time on social media to avoid these unfavourable comparisons. A study by the American Psychological Association found that 45% of adults feel stressed when comparing themselves to others. Protect your self-esteem by limiting social media use and focusing on your own path. Everyone is at a different stage in life, and comparisons often don’t show the whole picture.

6. Say “no” without over-explaining

Setting boundaries helps protect your mental health, but many people find it hard to say “no.” “You don’t need to give a long explanation when you choose to prioritise your well-being, whether it’s for social events or work tasks”, shares the expert. Research in Psychology today shows that setting clear boundaries can reduce feelings of burnout and resentment. Learn to recognise your limits and say “no” when necessary. This builds self-respect and creates time for activities that truly make you happy.

7. Reconnect with one safe person

When you’re stressed, having a support network is very helpful. You don’t need many friends; just reconnecting with one safe, trusted person can ease anxiety and lift your mood. “You can do this by setting aside time for coffee, calling to check in, or having a virtual catch-up”, says the psychologist. Research from the American Psychological Association shows that meaningful connections can increase happiness and emotional strength. Strengthening your support system can improve your emotional well-being.

8. Do one thing purely for enjoyment

Set aside time for an activity you enjoy, whether it’s reading your favourite book, playing an instrument, or simply relaxing in quiet moments. “Doing hobbies just for fun can activate your brain’s reward system and help reduce stress”, says the expert. A Harvard Health study shows that joyful activities can help fight chronic stress and anxiety. So, give yourself permission to take a break from being productive and enjoy what makes you happy!

9. Normalise mixed emotions

The holiday season can evoke many emotions. It’s normal to feel thankful, excited, tired, anxious, and hopeful simultaneously. Research published in PLOS ONE shows that recognising these mixed emotions is beneficial. “Ignoring or pushing away these feelings can make things worse. Instead of trying to sort out your emotions, let yourself feel them all,” warns the expert. Accepting your feelings can help you stop judging yourself and lead you to a more balanced emotional state.

10. Set intentions, not resolutions

As you enter the New Year, consider setting intentions rather than resolutions. Resolutions often focus on strict goals, while intentions focus on your values and personal growth. A study on Personality and Individual Differences shows that living in line with your values can lead to better long-term emotional well-being. “Ask yourself what you want to embody this year. It could be being more present, showing kindness, or facing new challenges,” suggests the expert. Changing your mindset this way can make your path to personal growth feel easier and more rewarding.