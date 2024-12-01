Mental Health

Know how old your mind is with this mental age quiz

Updated on:1 December 2024, 02:01pm IST

Are you a wise soul or young at heart? Take this mental age quiz to see if your mind matches your real age!

mental age
Test your mental age and know how old your mind is. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock.

Do you ever think that your mind is stuck in a different era? Maybe, you are 20-something with an old soul or someone in their 50s with youthful energy. The mental age does not always match your actual age and tells a lot about how you think. It refers to the level of cognitive ability, emotional maturity and intellectual development you exhibit. While there is no single standard method for calculating mental age, it is often assessed through IQ tests or psychological evaluations that measure cognitive skills, memory and problem-solving. If you are wondering how to calculate mental age, this quiz might be your answer.

What is your approach to managing stress?

What is your attitude towards change?

When faced with a big decision, how do you usually make up your mind?

When you look back on your life, what stands out most?

How do you feel about spontaneous trips?

How would you describe your perfect evening?

What is your preferred method of communication?

You bought a new gadget. What do you do first?

How do you feel about adulting?

If you were a character in a movie what would your role be?

