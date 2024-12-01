Know how old your mind is with this mental age quiz

Do you ever think that your mind is stuck in a different era? Maybe, you are 20-something with an old soul or someone in their 50s with youthful energy. The mental age does not always match your actual age and tells a lot about how you think. It refers to the level of cognitive ability, emotional maturity and intellectual development you exhibit. While there is no single standard method for calculating mental age, it is often assessed through IQ tests or psychological evaluations that measure cognitive skills, memory and problem-solving. If you are wondering how to calculate mental age, this quiz might be your answer.
