The Japanese Inemuri nap is a great remedy for brain fog: How it works

The Japanese Inemuri nap technique can improve alertness and cognitive function. Check out an easy way to practice it as a remedy for brain fog.

Forgetfulness, poor concentration and fatigue are all symptoms of brain fog. Many of us experience such dips in productivity throughout the workday. But what if there was an easy way recharge and boost your focus, while you are at office? Inemuri, the Japanese art of power napping can be an effective remedy for brain fog. Unlike a traditional nap, inemuri involves secretly sleeping in a public setting, often while sitting upright. This unique practice, rooted in Japanese culture, allows people to catch a quick power nap without appearing unprofessional. This remedy for brain fog enables people to recover from exhaustion and regain energy.

What is brain fog?

Brain fog is a term used to describe a subjective feeling of mental cloudiness or fuzziness. It is distinguished by trouble focusing, remembering details, and thinking clearly, as found in a study published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry. People experiencing brain fog tend to feel mentally sluggish, and confused and have difficulty processing information. It can make everyday tasks difficult, such as having a conversation, following instructions, or finishing work projects. While brain fog is not a medical diagnosis, it can be a symptom of a variety of underlying disorders, including sleep issues, stress, hormonal imbalances, and some medical conditions. However, following an Inemuri nap can be an effective remedy for brain fog.

What is an inemuri nap?

Inemuri is a unique Japanese technique of discreetly napping in the open, usually while sitting upright. “It is regarded as a socially acceptable way to relax in the workplace, especially in Japan, where long working hours are common,” says mental health expert Dr Jyoti Kapoor. While this practice is frowned upon in many Western areas, it is regarded as a symbol of dedication and hard labour in Japan, meaning that the person is so involved in their job that they have fallen asleep from tiredness. Inemuri often consists of short power naps, which allow people to refresh their minds without appearing unprofessional.

Inemuri nap: Is it an effective remedy for brain fog?

Inemuri, or the Japanese practice of secretly napping in public, can be a useful remedy for brain fog. A study published in Partners Universal Innovative Research Publication found that short power naps, such as those taken during inemuri, can boost alertness, cognitive function, and overall productivity. Allowing the brain to rest and recharge, even for a short time, can assist combat mental exhaustion while also improving focus and concentration. However, it is essential to note that effectiveness will vary based on personal traits and the root cause of brain fog. If you have persistent brain fog, consult a healthcare practitioner to rule out any underlying medical concerns.

How to practice inemuri nap?

Here is an easy way to follow Inemuri nap as a remedy for brain fog.

Choose the right time and place: Inemuri is typically done in a quiet, non-disruptive setting, such as an office or on public transportation. Choose the time and place which is best suited to your work schedule, opting for a time when you can take a short break.

Inemuri is typically done in a quiet, non-disruptive setting, such as an office or on public transportation. Choose the time and place which is best suited to your work schedule, opting for a time when you can take a short break. Set a timer: To ensure you don’t sleep for too long, set a timer for 15-20 minutes. This will help you avoid feeling groggy or disoriented when you wake up.

To ensure you don’t sleep for too long, set a timer for 15-20 minutes. This will help you avoid feeling groggy or disoriented when you wake up. Find a comfortable position: Sit upright with your back straight. If possible, lean against a wall or headrest for additional support.

Sit upright with your back straight. If possible, lean against a wall or headrest for additional support. Relax and close your eyes: Take a few deep breaths to relax your body and mind. Close your eyes and allow yourself to drift off to sleep.

Take a few deep breaths to relax your body and mind. Close your eyes and allow yourself to drift off to sleep. Wake up refreshed: When your timer goes off, gently open your eyes and stretch. You should feel refreshed and alert, ready to tackle the rest of your day.

When your timer goes off, gently open your eyes and stretch. You should feel refreshed and alert, ready to tackle the rest of your day. Don’t overdo it: Inemuri naps are meant to be short. Avoid long naps that may affect your night-time sleep cycle.

Remember, inemuri is a cultural practice that may not be appropriate in all settings. It is important to be respectful of others and avoid disrupting their work or activities. If you are unsure whether inemuri is appropriate in a particular situation, it is best to err on the side of caution and avoid it.