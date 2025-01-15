Personalised Content. Daily Newsletters Sign Up
90 hour work week: Is it productive or destructive?

Are long working hours a good idea for professionals? A recent debate around a 90-hour long work week has sparked a debate. Know if it's healthy or not.
Exhaustion at work can reduce your performance at work. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Written by: Anjuri Nayar Singh
Published On: 15 Jan 2025, 01:50 pm IST
Inputs from
Anu Goel
Do you keep a check on the number of hours you work in a week? It is no surprise that working too many hours or overtime exhaust people. A recent remark by the L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan has sparked a debate on long working hours. Suggesting a 90-hour work week, he compared the Indian working culture with that of China, stating that Indians should also be willing to work for longer durations if they want to compete globally. Besides this, he also questioned the time employees spend with their families, going to the extent of asking “How long can you stare at your wife?” This remark has sparked a heated debate on work-life balance and has drawn criticism from different corners. Is it healthy to go through a 90-hour workweek? How much should you work in a week? What is the right work-personal life balance? We answer all these questions and much more below.

How much should you work in a week?

A 90-hour work week might not be the healthiest for you. While there are no fixed hours that are good for working in a week, it is important to maintain a work-life balance, explains mental health expert Anu Goel. According to the European Working Time Directive people should not work more than 48 hours a week on average. The study also states that a small number of working hours (between one and 8 hours a week) generates significant mental health and well-being benefits for previously unemployed or economically inactive individuals.

Your health can decline with increased working hours at office. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Why 90 hour workout is not a good idea?

Working a 90-hour work week can be unhealthy. Striking the right work-life balance is very important for sound mental health. Here’s why you should reduce your working hours:

1. Productivity decreases

Productivity often peaks within a certain number of hours and then declines. A study published in the journal Labour Economics found that as working time increases, output per hour decreases. Fatigue seems to play an important role even for part-time workers. Working excessively long hours can lead to burnout, decreased focus, and ultimately lower productivity.

2. Raises health concerns

Long work hours can negatively impact physical and mental health, increasing the risk of stress, burnout, heart disease, and sleep disorders. A study, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, states that long work hours contribute to psychological stress and work stress. Working 10 or more hours per day, 40 or more overtime hours per month, and 60 or more hours per week can create stressful feelings. It can also strain relationships and impact family life.

7 effective tips to decrease your working hours in a week

Be it a 90-hour work week, or a 40-hour per week set-up, ultimately, the optimal number of work hours will vary depending on specific circumstances, job demands, and personal preferences. However, here are a few tips to decrease your workload in a week.

1. Prioritise well

If you are looking for ways to reduce a 90-hour work week, it is important to identify and focus on the most important tasks. There are many techniques to prioritise such as the Eisenhower Matrix, a decision-making tool that helps to categorize tasks as important, urgent and not urgent.

2. Time blocking

Another way to avoid a 90-hour work week is to block specific hours for focused work. It is also important to stick to them and maintain consistency. An important point to be kept in mind is to minimise all distractions during these time blocks.

3. Delegate effectively

Depending on your work profile, it is important to delegate tasks to colleagues or team members. This can give quite a mental boost to people who are feeling exhausted. Besides this, it helps people experience a sense of control and can prevent burnout.

4. Automate tasks

A 90-hour work week can easily be reduced if we use the right tools. Today, with the advent of advanced AI technology, it is possible to use tools and software to automate some tasks, such as scheduling emails or generating reports.

5. Set clear boundaries

When it comes to your work and personal time, it is important to set clear boundaries. You can do this by not checking work-related emails at home, planning work only during working hours, and making sure to keep your phone or laptops away during your family time, says Goel. Additionally, taking regular vacations can help you recharge and avoid burnout.

6. Take regular breaks

Short breaks throughout the day can improve focus and productivity. Therefore, it is important to take some off time even when you are working. This can help you feel refreshed and increase your productivity.

Stress at work needs to be reduced for good health. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

7. Good atmosphere at work

The right work atmosphere can make a world of a difference. Keep away from social media apps, find a quiet workspace, and minimise interruptions. Clear and concise communication with your work team can save time and prevent misunderstandings. A work culture which emphasises on shifting your focus from the number of hours worked to the output and results achieved can help you reduce a 90-hour work week.

Not only is a 90-hour work week unhealthy, but it can also decrease your productivity and performance at work. An efficient working schedule involves dividing your day into short time spans where you can deliver high productivity, regular breaks as well as delegating work when you can.

Anjuri Nayar Singh

Anjuri Nayar Singh has over 12 years of experience in writing for various topics including lifestyle, films, television and OTT. She also writes on art and culture, education and human interest stories.

