Imposter syndrome at work: The silent confidence crises among young professionals

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What is imposter syndrome? Have you ever felt like a fraud, worried that others will discover you’re not as competent as they think you are despite objective evidence of your competence? Do you attribute your success to luck or timing? If the answer to any of this is ‘Yes,’ then you might be experiencing imposter syndrome. A psychological pattern where individuals doubt their abilities and fear being exposed as a ‘fraud’ despite evident success and accomplishments.
Leading Dr Valerie Young describes the 5 main types of imposters:
Remember, not every thought is a fact. It’s essential to question the critical thoughts that arise on autopilot. Journaling can be a powerful tool for becoming more mindful of these thoughts. Ask yourself:
Compare yourself to who you were yesterday, not to where someone else is today. It’s just not a fair fight! Think about it, you wouldn’t compare a 5th grader’s skills to a 10th grader’s, right? That’s how unfair it is when you compare your journey to someone else’s. And if you do find yourself looking at their big achievements, take a look at their confidence, too; often, that’s the real difference.
Imposter syndrome makes us feel like we don’t belong or don’t deserve our spot. When those thoughts creep in, remind yourself of the hard work you put in to get here. It wasn’t just “dumb luck.” You get what you believe: if you trust your skills, you’ll feel way more confident at work and in everyday life. But if you keep telling yourself you just got lucky, you’re always going to end up doubting yourself.
4. Seeking professional help
Talking to a professional / a trusted friend can help you get objective information about this situation.
If you’re experiencing imposter syndrome, it often means you’ve achieved a level of success you’re not fully recognising. Instead of attributing it all to luck, practice gratitude and acknowledge your efforts.
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