How to reduce stress with just 10 minutes of daily meditation?

A mental health expert says that even 10 minutes of meditation daily can lower stress, improve focus, and support your overall well-being.

If stress makes you feel anxious, tense, or worried, try meditation. Just 10 minutes of meditation can help you feel calm and at peace. Anyone can meditate; it’s easy to do and doesn’t cost much. You don’t need any special tools. You can meditate anywhere while walking, riding the bus, waiting at the doctor’s office, or even during a business meeting.

In the chaos of quick meals, rapid communication, and constant demands, it’s easy to forget to take a moment to breathe. A 2025 study in Frontiers in Psychology found that mindfulness meditation can lower stress, anxiety, and depression. “This practice is simple; it helps us create space to breathe, think, and recharge. Taking short breaks can improve our emotions and how our brains handle life’s challenges,” mental health expert Dr Jyoti Kapoor tells Health Shots.

How to meditate properly in the morning?

Start your day with calm instead of stress. A quick 10-minute meditation in the morning can help clear your mind before the day’s demands begin. “Mindful breathing can lower cortisol levels, which helps manage stress. By making this a morning habit, you can create a sense of calm that lasts throughout your day,” Yoga instructor Karuna Ahuja tells Health Shots. Over time, this calm can become your default state, allowing you to handle life’s challenges with ease.

Will meditation improve my focus?

If you often struggle to focus because of distractions, one great benefit of meditation is that it helps you stay focused. A study in the International Journal of Yoga shows that meditation activates the prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain that handles decision-making and concentration. This can lead to clearer thinking and quicker task switching. “Once meditation becomes a regular practice for you, you’ll handle distractions better”, Psychiatrist Dr Sonal Anand tells Health Shots. You can pause, refocus, and continue with purpose.

{{{htmlData}}}

Does meditation make you less reactive?

Stressful situations often elicit knee-jerk reactions that can perpetuate negative cycles; however, taking just a few minutes each day to meditate can train your mind to respond thoughtfully rather than react impulsively. “A consistent meditation practice helps soften the amygdala, the emotional alarm system in our brains, leading to fewer moments of irritability and emotional upheaval”, fitness expert and yoga trainer Samiksha Shetty tells Health Shots. This training fosters resilience, helping you stay composed when facing work-related stress or personal conflicts, ultimately enhancing your relationships and overall mood.

Can stress make you physically tired?

Stress affects us not only mentally but also physically, making us feel tired and worn out. Mental strain can be just as tiring as physical activity. Meditation helps calm our bodies and minds, saving energy. By practising slow, deep breathing, you improve the flow of oxygen throughout your body. This not only reduces mental tiredness but also refreshes your mind, giving you the energy you need to face the day’s challenges.

Why is sleep so important for cognitive function?

Sleep is important for our well-being, as it affects our mood and cognitive function. If you find yourself counting sheep at night, consider adding meditation to your routine. Research from the National Centre for Complementary and Integrative Health shows that people who meditate regularly sleep better because it calms the mind and helps the body relax. Regular meditation can help you avoid sleepless nights and promote refreshing sleep that enables you to function well during the day.

What is the first thing to do when you start meditating?

Starting your meditation journey should feel welcoming, not intimidating. Here’s a way to begin: find a comfortable, quiet spot where you feel relaxed. Close your eyes and focus inward, letting your breath come naturally. Breathe in and out deeply while thinking of a few things you are grateful for. If your mind wanders, which is normal, gently bring your attention back to your breath and your gratitude. This practice creates calm, awareness, and balance in your life, spreading positivity and mindfulness throughout your day.

What happens after 10 minutes of meditation?

Meditating for just 10 minutes each day can change how you see things. These short moments of reflection help you appreciate the small joys in life. As you pay attention to your thoughts and feelings, you’ll notice a gentle awareness guiding your choices. This caring practice strengthens you when facing challenges and improves your relationship with yourself.

It’s easy to overlook the value of just 10 minutes; however, this small commitment can lead to changes in how you live. When you add meditation to your daily routine, you bring calmness to your mornings, help yourself make better decisions, and soften your response to stress.