World Meditation Day: How meditation helps to keep tension at bay

Meditation is a powerful way to practice mindfulness and experience overall well-being. Here's how it helps to reduce tension.

Tension has become an unwelcome companion in our hectic world. From the daily grind of work to the endless scrolling through social media, our minds are constantly bombarded with stress and anxiety. This ongoing state of overdrive can lead to tension, burnout, and a range of physical and mental health issues. However, meditation, a simple yet powerful practice, can transform our lives. This ancient technique offers a much-needed break from the chaos, a moment of calm in a world that often feels overwhelming. On World Meditation Day, explore these easy techniques to help alleviate tension and restore your peace of mind.

What is meditation?

It is a practice that involves training your mind to focus and redirect thoughts, as found in a study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology. It is like a mental workout, where you learn to observe your thoughts without judgment. This can be achieved through various techniques, such as focusing on your breath, repeating a mantra, or simply observing your thoughts as they arise. By regularly practicing this, you can cultivate a sense of calm, reduce stress, and improve your overall well-being.

How does meditation help to reduce tension?

It offers a powerful tool for reducing tension by directly targeting the root causes of stress. Here’s how it works:

1. Calms the nervous system

It has been shown to lower the levels of cortisol, the primary stress hormone. “This reduction in cortisol helps to calm the body’s “fight or flight” response, which is often activated during stressful situations,” says mental health expert Dr Jyoti Kapoor. It also promotes the activation of the parasympathetic nervous system, responsible for the “rest and digest” response. This shift in nervous system activity induces a state of relaxation and reduces physiological symptoms of stress, such as increased heart rate and muscle tension, as found in a study published in the journal Scientific Reports.

2. Improves focus and mindfulness

It trains the mind to focus on the present moment, reducing the tendency to dwell on past mistakes or future worries, as found in a study published in the journal Frontiers. This focused attention helps to break the cycle of negative thoughts that often contribute to tension. By observing thoughts and emotions without judgment, meditation cultivates self-awareness. This heightened awareness allows people to recognise and manage stress triggers more effectively.

3. Enhances emotional regulation

Regular meditation practice helps to develop emotional resilience, as found in a study published in the Industrial Psychiatry Journal. It allows people to respond to stressful situations with a calmer and more balanced perspective, reducing the intensity of emotional reactions. It can also foster positive emotions such as gratitude, compassion, and joy. These positive emotions can counteract the negative effects of stress and promote overall well-being.

4. Improves sleep cycle

It provides a relaxing remedy for a restless mind and body. It helps to decrease stress, which is a typical cause of lack of sleep, as found in a study published in the Journal of America Medical Association. It can also help you sleep better by reducing your insomnia symptoms. When you meditate, you achieve a state of deep relaxation in which your minds calm down and your body relaxes. This restful mood sets you up for a good night’s sleep. It also indirectly reduces tension and stress by promoting better sleep, allowing you to wake up feeling refreshed and ready to face the day.

How to meditate to reduce tension?

Here is a step-by-step guide for keeping tension at bay, as explained by fitness expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar.

Choose a peaceful environment free from distractions. This could be a quiet room in your home, a park, or a studio.

Sit or lie down in a comfortable position. You can sit on a cushion or chair, or lie down on a yoga mat or bed.

Maintain a straight spine to support your body and prevent strain.

Take slow, deep breaths through your nose.

Exhale slowly through your mouth.

Pay attention to the sensation of your breath entering and leaving your body.

As thoughts arise, simply acknowledge them without judgment.

Gently guide your attention back to your breath.

Imagine a peaceful scene, such as a serene beach or a lush forest. Visualise yourself feeling calm, relaxed, and content.

Start with short meditation sessions, gradually increasing the duration as you become more comfortable. Aim for at least 10-20 minutes per day.

Practice mindfulness throughout your day, such as paying attention to your senses while eating or walking.

Note:

Begin with 5-10 minutes of meditation daily and gradually increase the duration.

It takes time to develop a regular meditation practice. Don’t get discouraged if your mind wanders.

Approach it with a gentle and non-judgmental attitude.

By practicing regular meditation, you can experience a significant reduction in tension, improved focus, and overall well-being.

Side effects of meditation

While it is generally safe and beneficial, there are potential side effects, especially if not practiced correctly or if you have pre-existing mental health conditions:

Some people may experience increased anxiety, fear, or depression, particularly if they delve into deep meditation without proper guidance.

This can lead to feelings of detachment from reality or oneself.

Some may experience physical symptoms like headaches, fatigue, or digestive issues, especially if they sit in an uncomfortable position for extended periods.

In some cases, intense meditation can paradoxically lead to increased anxiety or difficulty sleeping.

It is important to consult with a qualified meditation teacher or mental health professional before starting a meditation practice, especially if you have any underlying mental health conditions. They can guide you on appropriate techniques and help you monitor your experience.