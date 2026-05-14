Is your daily routine stressing you out? 6 hidden habits that affect your peace

Find out 6 habits that can raise your stress levels. Learn easy tips to add moments of calm to your daily routine and boost your well-being.

Stress is a slow leak in a basement you don’t remember to check until it’s too late. For many people, stress builds quietly through small, repeated behaviours that seem harmless, but keep the mind constantly activated. In clinical language, these are called micro-stressors. They’re low-intensity triggers that accumulate over time and rarely allow the nervous system to reset fully. Since they are embedded in routine, they are easy to overlook while their effects build up.

What are the 6 bad habits for your brain?

This is affecting many people. Prakriti Saxena Poddar , a Clinically Trained Mental Health & Wellbeing Expert and Global Head at Roundglass, shares six common habits that often secretly keep your nervous system on edge.

Checking those news notifications

There is a difference between staying informed and staying overwhelmed. Allowing news pings to repeatedly and subtly derail you throughout the day interrupts your attention, and your brain has to reorient itself. Over time, this creates a pattern in which the mind remains slightly alert, never fully settling into either focus or rest. Many people don’t notice this as stress, but the silent stress state sets in.

2. Starting the day stumbling

Mornings set the baseline for the rest of the day. So, when your day begins with urgency by checking your phone first, hurrying through tasks, and running slightly behind, the body interprets this as a signal to activate. That early activation does not always switch off, which is why some days feel tense from the start without a clear reason.

3. Overstuffing your calendar

A packed schedule looks impressive and appealing, but it can feel awful. Jumping from one task to the next leaves very little space for mental recovery. For the brain, there is no clear signal that one activity has ended before another begins. This lack of transition can make even routine days feel heavier. It’s easy to feel like every minute must be ‘on,’ but those short breaks between tasks aren’t wasted, they are the quiet moments that keep stress from boiling over.

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4. The nighttime doomscroll

Late-night scrolling has become a default way to unwind, but the content consumed is rarely neutral. Continuous exposure to negative news, comparison-driven content, or even just excessive information keeps the brain engaged when it should be slowing down. Sleep may still happen, but the quality of rest is often eroded, creating a subtle carryover effect into the next day. Then you’re starting already slightly depleted.

5. Eating while doing something else

Eating at our desks or in front of the TV, pulling out our phones to scroll while we chew. These habits are almost universal, but they’re cutting into the time your body needs to rest, recover, and digest. These are all facets of the parasympathetic nervous system. And when you’re training, half your attention is on something else, your body can’t shift down into the right mode. Digestion, like recovery, works best when the system is not under pressure. When this pattern repeats, the body misses multiple opportunities in the day to down-regulate.

6. Not closing one task before moving to the next

It’s easy to open too many figurative tabs in your mental browser. A conversation that needs a follow-up, a half-done task, or something that needs to be remembered later. Individually, these are small collectively, they create a constellation of incompleteness that quietly asks for your attention all day. This is how cognitive load builds, not from intensity, but from accumulation.

Why do these small patterns matter?

Large stress events are usually visible and often followed by some form of recovery. Micro-stressors work differently. They are ongoing, repetitive, and easy to normalise or ignore. Research from Harvard Health on stress physiology shows that even mild, continuous activation of the stress response can keep cortisol levels slightly elevated over time. This gradually affects sleep, mood, and attention.

Tips to handle everyday stress

Reducing stress at this level does not require you to change your lifestyle completely. “You can introduce small interruptions to these patterns, allowing your nervous system to experience brief periods of ease”, says the expert. This could look like:

Checking messages at set intervals instead of continuously Leaving small gaps between tasks, even five minutes is enough Slowing down the first 15–20 minutes of the morning Keeping at least one meal free from screens Limiting input before sleep rather than stopping it entirely These are not major changes, but just as small stressors add up, these small changes do too.

“Stress is not always a result of doing too much. Sometimes, it comes from never quite stopping. When everyday habits keep the mind in a constant state of low-level engagement, the body fails to receive the signal to rest. Recognising these patterns is often enough to begin changing them, gradually, without disruption, but with noticeable impact,” the expert concludes.