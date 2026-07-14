Heatwave havoc: How does hot weather affect mental health?
The effects of heat and rising temperatures on the human body occur in various phases. Initially, there is heat exposure, which then progresses to heat exhaustion and then to heat stroke. And with even more rising temperatures, a final shock. The impact on the body, and mainly the brain, depends on the temperature and the duration of exposure. The heatwave significantly impacts brain function, impairing its cognitive performance, altering mood, increasing aggression, and definitely increasing the risk of psychiatric emergencies due to systemic inflammation.
Invest in Your Well-being
Unlock personalized offers for your health, fitness & lifestyle needs
What causes brain swelling in adults?
How to increase serotonin in the brain?
What are the warning signs of heat illness in a person?
There is a distinct increase in the level of anxiety, panic attacks, and other disturbances in the brain, which are related to the cellular function that gets disrupted because of heat exposure. “Very often, with heat exposure, there is also a loss of electrolytes, mainly sodium and potassium”, explains the doctor. This causes muscular cramps and can alter the sensorium, leading to unconsciousness or loss of orientation.
Who is most affected by heatwaves?
Most vulnerable would be the children, older adults, and people with pre-existing medical conditions or comorbidities. “The commonest features seen with this level of heat exposure are irritability, lack of concentration, sleep disturbances and suicidal ideation”, shares the doctor.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Mind, Emotional Health, Happiness Hacks, Mental Health
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.