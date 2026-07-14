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Mental Health

Heatwave havoc: How does hot weather affect mental health?

Extreme heat can lead to serious mental health issues, such as anxiety, irritability, and cognitive decline, which are crucial to well-being.
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Published On: 14 Jul 2026, 01:21 pm IST
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Dr Sanjeev Bagai
Inputs from
Dr Sanjeev Bagai
Paediatrician
how to stay safe during heat wave
Can hot weather make mental health worse? Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

The effects of heat and rising temperatures on the human body occur in various phases. Initially, there is heat exposure, which then progresses to heat exhaustion and then to heat stroke. And with even more rising temperatures, a final shock. The impact on the body, and mainly the brain, depends on the temperature and the duration of exposure. The heatwave significantly impacts brain function, impairing its cognitive performance, altering mood, increasing aggression, and definitely increasing the risk of psychiatric emergencies due to systemic inflammation.

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What causes brain swelling in adults?

It can also lead to brain swelling that can be a life-threatening complication. Human beings exposed to rising temperatures for prolonged periods have an impaired ability to make decisions. “Brain strain, or brain stress, is a condition in which the body is unable to regulate core temperature, leading to physical and mental fatigue and a lack of focus when performing daily tasks”, Pediatric Nephrologist Dr Sanjeev Bagai tells Health Shots.

How to increase serotonin in the brain?

People can have neurological irritability due to reduced serotonin levels, which is a hormone in the blood, lowering the tolerance for frustration and mood swings, amounting to more aggression and a lack of social skills. “It also causes sleep disturbances, depression, psychiatric risk, especially for prolonged ah exposure to heat and even more so, more harm, especially if the patient is suicidal”, says the doctor.
Epilepsy and seizure
Can brain swelling lead to death? Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
At late stages, it can cause brain swelling, seizures, and even death. “Women can be more affected, especially during menstrual cycles and during what we call as the vulnerable periods, which are postpartum, after delivery, in which there is a level of hormonal imbalance and later in life when they reach menopause”, explains Dr Bagai.

What are the warning signs of heat illness in a person?

There is a distinct increase in the level of anxiety, panic attacks, and other disturbances in the brain, which are related to the cellular function that gets disrupted because of heat exposure. “Very often, with heat exposure, there is also a loss of electrolytes, mainly sodium and potassium”, explains the doctor. This causes muscular cramps and can alter the sensorium, leading to unconsciousness or loss of orientation.

Who is most affected by heatwaves?

Most vulnerable would be the children, older adults, and people with pre-existing medical conditions or comorbidities. “The commonest features seen with this level of heat exposure are irritability, lack of concentration, sleep disturbances and suicidal ideation”, shares the doctor.

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About The Author
Tavishi Dogra
Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!

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