6 group mental health activities to combat loneliness

Feeling of loneliness is a major symptom of depression. Check out these mental health activities to help you feel part of a community.

Mental health issues such as depression and anxiety can be daunting to face, more so when you feel that you are all alone. However, these do not need to be always dealt with at an individual level. Many mental health activities are more beneficial when they are done in groups. Be it in a group of people who are going through similar problems, or one which has your friends and loved ones, activities such as exercising and dancing with other people can help you feel better. Not only does this help you think that you are not alone, but joining a dedicated group can also make you feel more accountable. This will help you stick to a routine. Here are some group mental health activities that are sure to keep stress and anxiety at bay.

Do group activities help mental health?

Yes, group activities and social interactions are extremely important for mental health. Group mental health activities can help foster a sense of social awareness, eradicating the feeling of isolation, and offering a sense of belonging, explains mental health expert Dr Ajit Dandekar. Being part of a group, also provides an emotional and psychological safety net, helping people to share and learn from each other’s experiences, create new opportunities and hone their skills.

These activities can include sports, exercises, dance or anything at all. Belonging to sports and exercise groups can help protect people against depression, states this study, published in the journal Social Science & Medicine. Group or community mental health activities offer a sense of purpose and prove to be extremely essential to battling mental health challenges like depression and anxiety.

6 group mental health activities that can help

When it comes to mental health activities, those done in a group are beneficial. Here are some ideas for you to try out

1. Arts and gardening

Sessions related to arts and crafts, entertainment events, social cognition and interaction training (SCIT), which is a form of group therapy, are some of the best group mental health exercises for you to try out. Several new concepts such as therapeutic horticulture, are now emerging where individuals take up gardening tasks like planting and watering, says Dr Dandekar. These activities reduce stress and improve mood.

2. Attending support group meetings

One of the best group mental health activities is to engage with people struggling with similar conditions. Disease or condition-specific support groups allow participants to share their experiences in a safe environment, fostering emotional support and reducing stigma, explains Dr Dandekar. Peer support for people with long-term mental health problems is important for recovery, states this study, published in the International Journal of Mental Health Systems.

These groups typically work best with 8–12 members to allow for diverse yet manageable discussions. Many games can be played in these sessions to help people become familiar and comfortable with one another. One such example would be a problem-solving circle. Here, the group will discuss mental health challenges and brainstorm coping strategies together. Another one could be journalling and then sharing what you have written with the group.

3. Exercising and sports

When you talk about group mental health activities, you need to include physical exercises. These not only help to improve your physical fitness but also boost your mood through the release of feel-good hormones. Such activities are often done in a group size of 10–15 participants. Group exercise and team sports may also provide a sense of belonging and social support, reducing depression sufferers’ feelings of isolation and loneliness, states this study, published in the journal Behavioral Sciences. Each of these activities works by enhancing social connections, reducing loneliness, and encouraging skill-building in a supportive setting.

4. Dancing

Yes, dancing together is also a great group mental health activity that can help you stay calm and happy. A group dance session, such as Zumba or even freestyle movement can help boost mood and enhance group bonding. It increases dopamine and serotonin, improving mood and reducing symptoms of depression. Dancing with others strengthens social bonds and reduces feelings of loneliness.

5. Yoga and meditation

Both yoga and meditation are great individual as well as group mental health activities for you to try out. Yoga helps to lower your cortisol levels, and this leads to decreased feelings of stress. The deep breathing exercises calm the nervous system. When we practice yoga in a group of people, this helps us feel a sense of being part of a community, thereby reducing feelings of loneliness and isolation. Laughter yoga and partner yoga are great for building social bonds as well as reducing stress. When it comes to meditation, following it in a group increases accountability and motivation, making it easier to stick to a routine of doing it every day.

6. Group walking

Walking in a group can also help you feel happier. This is one of the easiest group mental health activities that you can do. All you have to do is choose a group of people to walk within a structured or informal setting, such as a park. It is a low-impact activity that promotes both physical and mental well-being while fostering social connections. A silent nature walk is one such example.

What to keep in mind while doing group mental health activities?

While group mental health activities are essential for holistic personal growth, there are some points that need to be kept in mind in terms of selecting your group, as well as the task at hand.

Mixing with a toxic group can be equally damaging. Hence, it’s essential to create a safe and inclusive environment.

The activity should match the interests and comfort levels of all the participants to ensure engagement. This is possible with a skilled facilitator, who usually guides the group on the course of discussion, encourages everyone to participate and maintains boundaries wherever necessary.

The sessions need to be consistent so that the participants build self-trust and see long-term benefits.

A most important aspect is also transparency and no one feels pressured or judged during these activities is key to their success.

Possible risks in group mental health activities

While group mental health activities can help you keep stress and anxiety at bay, there are some possible risks as well, that need to be mitigated.

Group activities can sometimes lead to challenges, such as social anxiety for individuals who feel intimidated in a group setting.

Over-participation can cause fatigue or emotional burnout, and conflicts within the group can negatively impact mental health.

In certain cases, discussions may unintentionally trigger distressing emotions for participants with past trauma.

Therefore, to minimise these risks, it’s important to offer support, allow flexibility, and create a warm and respectful atmosphere in your group. Discussing your course of treatment, even in terms of participation in these group mental health activities, with your doctor, can help you chart out a treatment plan that works best for you.