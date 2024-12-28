Are your gaming habits taking a toll on your mental health? This quiz will reveal

Updated on:27 December 2024, 07:13pm IST

Ever thought about how your gaming habits might be impacting your mental health? Whether you are a teenager or an adult, gaming is a big part of life for many of us. It can be a fun way to relax or connect with friends, but sometimes, we get so caught up in it that we forget about the effects it can have. Are you feeling more stressed, anxious, or even frustrated after a long gaming session? Maybe you are staying up late or skipping meals because you are too focused on the game. Gaming can quickly become addictive, and when it starts affecting your mood, sleep, or daily life, it is time to pay attention. Take this quick quiz to understand if your gaming habits might be affecting your mental health.