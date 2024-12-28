Mental Health

Are your gaming habits taking a toll on your mental health? This quiz will reveal

Updated on:27 December 2024, 07:13pm IST

Curious if your gaming habits are taking a toll on your health? Take this quick quiz to find out how your love for gaming might be affecting your well-being!

gaming habits
Are you addicted to games? Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Ever thought about how your gaming habits might be impacting your mental health? Whether you are a teenager or an adult, gaming is a big part of life for many of us. It can be a fun way to relax or connect with friends, but sometimes, we get so caught up in it that we forget about the effects it can have. Are you feeling more stressed, anxious, or even frustrated after a long gaming session? Maybe you are staying up late or skipping meals because you are too focused on the game. Gaming can quickly become addictive, and when it starts affecting your mood, sleep, or daily life, it is time to pay attention. Take this quick quiz to understand if your gaming habits might be affecting your mental health.

How many hours a day do you spend playing video games?

Do you often feel physical discomfort (like eye strain, headaches, or back pain) after long gaming sessions?

How frequently do you take breaks during long gaming sessions?

Do you often feel that gaming is interfering with your daily responsibilities (work, school, or family time)?

Have you noticed any changes in your sleep patterns since you started gaming frequently?

Do you experience mood swings (like frustration, anxiety, or irritability) when you lose a game or spend too much time gaming?

Has your social life or relationships been negatively affected by the amount of time you spend gaming?

Do you often skip meals or forget to eat during long gaming sessions?

Have you ever felt an urge to play even when you are supposed to be doing something important?

Do you feel that gaming helps you relieve stress or relax?

