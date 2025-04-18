Stress Awareness Month 2025: Follow the floor time trend to improve mental health

Lying on the floor may actually help to reduce stress. As it's the Stress Awareness Month, try the floor time trend for the sake of your mental health.

If you practice yoga, you must be ending your sessions with Shavasana or the Corpse Pose. All you have to do is lie on the floor, close your eyes, and extend your hands and legs. This restorative pose is a great way to relax your body and mind. Not a fan of yoga? Don’t worry, you can still enjoy this pose’s mental health benefits by following the floor time trend. It does not involve deep breathing, but this trend may help to reduce stress. So, on the occasion of Stress Awareness Month, lie on your back on the carpet, hardwood or any type of floor to improve your mental health.

What is the floor time trend?

The floor time trend is a calming wellness practice where a person spends a few quiet minutes lying down on the floor. “It allows the body to feel more connected to the ground and helps the mind slow down,” says psychiatrist Dr Sapare Rohit. It doesn’t need any special gym equipment or training. Just a peaceful corner of the house or office, and a few minutes in a day are enough. It can be used as a way to pause from the noise and chaos of daily life and check in with how you are feeling.

How does floor time trend help to reduce stress?

If you care about your mental health, keep stress at bay. Chronic stress contributes to high blood pressure, and can cause changes in the brain that may lead to anxiety, and depression, as per Harvard Health Publishing. That’s why you should follow the floor time trend. Here’s how it can help:

When your body comes in contact with the Earth’s natural electric charge, it reduces inflammation, pain, and stress, as per research published in Explore.

Spending time on the floor helps create a sense of stillness and safety, which makes it easier for the body to relax. “When the body is still and supported by the ground, the brain picks up signals that it is time to rest. This lowers stress hormones and slows down the heart rate,” shares the expert.

People tend to breathe more deeply during floor time, which supports calmness and reduces tension.

The quiet setting without distractions gives the mind space to slow down and reset.

“Even five to 10 minutes a day can make a big difference in helping your body let go of stress and return to a calmer state,” says the expert.

In addition to stress reduction, lying quietly on the floor will allow you to become more aware of your thoughts and emotions. It helps quiet any racing thoughts, which may be due to a lot of work, and creates space for clearer thinking.

“It also brings a sense of routine and control, especially for those feeling overwhelmed or experiencing workplace burnout,” says Dr Rohit. If you experience workplace burnout, you will be emotionally exhausted, and have increased mental distance from your work, as per the American Psychological Association. “Over time, this simple practice can help strengthen the ability to handle daily challenges and stay calm when it gets stressful,” says the expert.

How to follow the floor time trend?

To try the floor time trend, follow these steps:

Choose a clean and peaceful area where you can lie on the floor comfortably.

There is no perfect position for this floor time trend. You can lie on your back with your knees bent or lie flat on the floor with your hands and legs extended. Remember, the goal is to feel grounded and relaxed.

Start with five to 10 minutes a day and adjust the time based on how your body responds to the floor time trend.

“Doing it once or twice a day works well for many people, especially in the morning or evening. The key is to do it regularly so that your body and mind start recognising it as a cue to chill out and unwind,” says the expert.

Who should not try the floor time trend?

This practice is gentle and safe for most people, but it may not be right for everyone. Here are people who should not try this trend:

Those who have difficulty getting down to or up from the floor due to joint problems or chronic pain, especially in the back, may find it uncomfortable while trying the floor time trend.

Some individuals who feel uneasy during quiet moments or struggle with certain emotional experiences may find the stillness challenging at first. “If it feels emotionally overwhelming or physically uncomfortable, it’s okay to pause and try a softer approach. The floor time should feel safe and calming, not stressful,” says the expert.

The floor time trend is all about using the ground to improve mental health. It encourages you to take a few minutes each day to reconnect with your body and mind by lying on the floor. However, if you have back issues, you should seek advice before starting.