Mental Health

Is it time to talk to a therapist? Take this quiz to find out

Updated on:14 December 2024, 10:06pm IST

Are you wondering if you might need therapy? Take this quick quiz to find out if you need any help managing your mental well-being.

Therapy
Managing mental and emotional well-being is essential for a happy life. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock.

Life is full of ups and downs, and at times, things can feel overwhelming. When emotions become difficult to manage or mental challenges seem beyond our control, it’s natural to seek support. Therapy can be an effective tool for gaining clarity, improving mental health, and learning coping strategies. However, knowing when it’s the right time to seek therapy isn’t always easy. You might wonder if you’re overreacting or if therapy is really necessary. This Health Shots quiz can help you assess your emotional well-being and determine whether therapy could benefit you. By answering a series of questions, you’ll gain insight into your current state of mind and whether professional support might be the next step in your journey toward better mental health.

0 of 10

How often do you feel at peace with yourself?

When facing challenges, how well do you handle stress?

How often do you feel like your emotions are in control?

Do you feel you can talk to friends or family about what is on your mind?

How well do you sleep at night?

Do you feel connected to the people around you?

Do you feel like your past still impacts your present life in negative ways?

How often do you feel anxious or worried about the future?

Do you often feel overwhelmed or exhausted by simply trying to keep up with your day-to-day life?

Do you ever struggle with maintaining a healthy balance between work, relationships, and self-care?

Take Next Quiz
Related content