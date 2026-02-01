Is social media making you tired? Psychologist explains everything about digital burnout

How social media can contribute to digital burnout? Learn effective strategies to reclaim your mental well-being and enhance relaxation.

After a long, demanding workday, most people reach for their phones without thinking. A few minutes of scrolling feels like a harmless way to unwind. It promises distraction without effort, connection without conversation, and rest without commitment. Yet many people notice something unsettling. Even after hours of scrolling, they do not feel refreshed. They feel heavier, more tired, and strangely restless. What was meant to be a break no longer feels like one. This is because prolonged scrolling overloads the brain with constant stimulation, leading to mental fatigue and brain fog rather than recovery.

How to recover from stress?

The reason lies in how the mind recovers from stress. For the brain to truly unwind, stimulation needs to be reduced. It needs quieter moments to process the day, slow down, and reset. “Social media works against this. Every scroll brings new information, emotional cues, opinions, and comparisons,” Psychologist Neha Cadabam, Cadabams Hospitals, tells Health Shots. Instead of calming the nervous system, it keeps the mind alert and engaged when it should be powering down.

What part of the brain keeps us alert?

This constant input keeps the brain in an alert state, making it harder to concentrate later and contributing to the sense of mental cloudiness many people experience the next day. This pattern is most common among professionals in their 20s and 30s. “Most in this age group face career pressure, uncertainty, and the need to stay visible and relevant. Social media quietly carries those pressures into personal time,” says the expert. Even while resting, the mind continues to track progress, measure success, and compare. Over time, the cost becomes clear. Sleep feels lighter and less restorative. Attention spans shorten. Emotions feel blunted rather than balanced.

Why do I get brain fog when I wake up?

Many people describe waking up feeling mentally “foggy,” even after spending hours in bed, because their brains never truly disengaged the night before. “Another reason scrolling becomes so hard to stop lies in how it affects the brain’s reward system. Social media delivers quick bursts of dopamine, creating a cycle where people keep scrolling even when they are no longer enjoying it,” says the psychologist. The brain seeks the next hit of novelty, not rest, which is why many continue long after they feel tired or bored.

How to use social media without letting it drain you?

The solution is not quitting social media altogether. It is learning to stop using it as a substitute for recovery. Small, intentional changes can make a significant difference.