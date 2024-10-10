New mom Deepika Padukone shares her battle with burnout and sleep deprivation

In a recent discussion, new mom Deepika Padukone candidly discussed her experiences with sleep deprivation and burnout. Deepika's honesty sheds light on mental health and why it is important.

On World Health Day, actress Deepika Padukone, founder of the Live Love Laugh foundation, and Arianna Huffington, founder of the Huffington Post and Thrive Global, shared their personal experiences with stress, burnout, and sleep deprivation. They discussed how these mental health issues can greatly impact decision-making and daily life. Both emphasized the importance of allowing our bodies time to recover and relax to better cope with these challenges and maintain productivity. This conversation was especially meaningful as it marked Deepika’s first public appearance since welcoming her daughter with husband and actor Ranveer Singh.

By highlighting their experiences, they brought attention to the often-overlooked struggles of mental health and the importance of self-care. Arianna noted that when she is sleep-deprived, she becomes more emotionally reactive, making challenges feel more intense, which in turn affects her mental health. To which Deepika replied, “When you are sleep-deprived or burnt out, the decisions that you make and I think sometimes I can actually feel it. I know on particular days when I am feeling stressed or burnt out because I haven’t slept enough or practice my self-care rituals…I can tell that my decision-making is getting affected to some extent. In the video, Deepika can also be seen mentioning the importance of recovery or rest time to overcome these mental health issues.

Let us learn the effects of burnout and sleep deprivation on mental health!

Burnout and mental health

There is often confusion between stress and burnout, but while both are mental health issues, they are different. Stress, on the one hand, is a response to any kind of tension in life. While, on the other hand, burnout is a state of complete mental, physical, and emotional exhaustion that can significantly affect your well-being. According to the National Library of Medicine, a stressful lifestyle can lead to extreme pressure, leaving you feeling overwhelmed, exhausted, and empty, ultimately resulting in burnout. Burnout is quite due to work-related chronic stress. While the symptoms of burnout vary among people, a person dealing with burnout may experience these common symptoms:

Extreme exhaustion

Reduced performance

Low energy or persistent fatigue

Lack of enthusiasm for work

Difficulty completing even small tasks

Feeling of detachment

Hopelessness

Loss of motivation

Anxiety or irritability

Lack of appetite

Increased substance use to cope

Sometimes it is difficult to notice burnout as its symptoms overlap with stress, depression, and anxiety. If you find yourself experiencing these signs, it is important to consult a therapist to identify the underlying causes and initiate appropriate treatment.

5 tips to manage burnout

Here are 5 tips that can help deal with burnout and improve mental health:

1. Recognise the signs: Acknowledge feelings of exhaustion, irritability, and disengagement. Understanding that you are experiencing burnout is the first step toward addressing it.

2. Set boundaries: Learn to say no to additional responsibilities that overwhelm you. Protect your time and energy by prioritising tasks that align with your goals and values.

3. Take breaks: Incorporate regular breaks throughout your day. Short pauses can boost your productivity and help clear your mind. You can go for a short walk or practise deep breathing during these breaks.

4. Engage in self-care: Prioritise activities that promote your physical and mental well-being. This can include exercise, hobbies, reading, or spending time with loved ones. Make self-care a non-negotiable part of your routine.

5. Seek support: Do not hesitate to talk about your feelings with friends, family, or colleagues. Sharing your experiences can provide relief and help you gain new perspectives. You can also take professional counseling to manage burnout situation.

Sleep deprivation and mental health

Sleep deprivation occurs when you do not get the amount of sleep your body needs, which can result from various lifestyle, work, and environmental factors, as well as sleep disorders and chronic medical conditions. Insufficient sleep significantly impacts both physical and mental health. Research from the Columbia University Department of Psychiatry indicates that poor sleep can heighten negative emotional responses to stress and diminish positive emotions. Here are some ways sleep deprivation can affect your mental health:

Mood swings and irritability

Frustration and cranky behavior

Lack of emotional regulation

Difficult decision-making

Increased risk of anxiety disorders

Depression

Alcoholism

Suicidal thought (in extreme cases)

In addition to these mental health impacts, lack of sleep can lead to fatigue, lethargy, hallucinations, and cognitive difficulties.

7 tips to combat sleep deprivation

Here are 7 tips that can help you improve your sleep cycle:

1. Establish a sleep schedule: Consistency is key. So, go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends, to regulate the internal clock of your body.

2. Create a relaxing bedtime routine: To relax before sleep, you can do activities like reading, taking a warm bath, or practicing relaxation techniques that can signal your body that it is time to wind down.

3. Limit screen time: Reduce exposure to screens at least an hour before bedtime because the blue light emitted by phones, tablets, and computers can interfere with melatonin production and disrupt your sleep cycle.

4. Focus on sleep environment: Make your bedroom conducive to sleep. Keep the room dark, quiet, and cool. Consider using earplugs or an eye mask if necessary.

5. Be mindful of food and drink: Avoid heavy meals, caffeine, and alcohol close to bedtime. These can disrupt your sleep patterns. Instead, eat a light snack if you are hungry.

6. Manage stress: Practise stress-reducing techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, or yoga. These can help calm your mind and make it easier to fall asleep.

7. Physical activity: Regular exercise can help improve sleep quality. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate activity most days, but avoid vigorous workouts close to bedtime.

With these tips, you can beat sleep deprivation and get better sleep!