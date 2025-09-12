How daily conversations can help prevent suicide: A psychiatrist explains

A psychiatrist talks about the importance of daily conversations to prevent suicide. She says communication reduces distress and promote kindness.

Silence can kill, literally. Conversations can help save lives. In between busy lifestyles, people tend to ignore how they feel and how others around them feel. While many people struggle with mental health issues every day, some believe that ending their lives is the only way out. This rising reality underlines the urgent need for open talks about emotions and mental well-being. Even short, casual but daily conversations can be a lifeline, helping people connect with and support those who might be fighting their battles alone and silently. A psychiatrist says the importance of conversations and communication to prevent suicide cannot be undermined.

Why is communication important in suicide prevention?

Conversation is a way to communicate. It allows people to share their thoughts, ideas, and feelings through spoken words or nonverbal cues, such as gestures and facial expressions. “Good daily conversations require active listening and thoughtful responses, which help create a lively exchange between people,” Dr Shruti Agrawal, MBBS, MD, Psychiatrist, tells Health Shots. Here are five important ways that short but meaningful daily conversations can help prevent suicide:

Conversations encourage honest communication

One of the most effective ways to promote a supportive environment is to encourage open and honest communication. “When you take time to inquire about someone’s day or feelings, you create an option for them to share”, suggests the psychiatrist. Here’s how you can encourage honest communication:

Ask specific questions: Instead of a generic “How are you?”, ask questions such as “What was the best part of your day?” or “How do you feel about your current workload?” These invite deeper conversation.

Listen actively: Practice active listening by giving your full attention. Use verbal and non-verbal signals to show you are engaged.

By promoting an atmosphere of honesty, people will feel more comfortable discussing their challenges, leading to early signs of mental health concerns being identified, as per the American Psychiatric Association.

2. Recognising early signs of distress

Daily conversations help us notice changes in behaviour that signal someone is struggling. During these interactions, pay attention to:

Body language: Changes in posture or avoidance of eye contact can be indicators of discomfort.

Tone of voice: A shift in tone, volume, or enthusiasm can reveal underlying emotions, as per the Journal of Voice .

Content of conversation: If someone frequently speaks about feelings of hopelessness or disconnection, it’s important to take these comments seriously, as per the National Institute of Health .

These signs allow you to offer support before a situation, making a difference.

3. Create safe spaces

Building relationships where people feel safe to express their feelings is important. Here are ways to create that safe space:

Be non-judgmental: Approach daily conversations with an open mind. “Practice empathy by validating the other person’s feelings without rushing to offer solutions or judgment”, says the expert.

Please share your own struggles: When you share your own struggles, whether it’s work stress or personal challenges, you invite others to be open in return.

Safe spaces enable deeper connections, allowing people to share their burdens, thus decreasing the feeling of isolation that often accompanies mental health struggles as pr the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine.

4. Practising kindness and compassion

Small acts of kindness can have deep impacts. While we often hear about the importance of kindness, it is important to extend this to those closest to us. Here’s how:

Offer support: A simple “I’m here for you” can go a long way. Ensure your loved ones know you are available to listen, without any judgment, as per the British Heart Foundation .

Be mindful of humour: We can sometimes joke at the expense of others, believing it encourages connection. “However, humour based on someone’s struggles is harmful”, warns Dr Agrawal. Instead, encourage friendships built on respect and understanding.

Consistently practising kindness, we create an environment where people feel valued and cared for, thereby reducing feelings of isolation.

5. Taking time for self-reflection

Encourage yourself and others to engage in self-reflection. This practice can enhance awareness of our emotions and mental health, as reported in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine. Here’s how to incorporate self-reflection into daily life:

Regular check-ins: Schedule time to reflect on your feelings and ask others to do the same. Questions like “What am I feeling today?” can yield insightful answers.

Support each other: Share your reflections in daily conversations. “By normalising such discussions, you empower others to check in with their feelings”, explains the expert.

Self-awareness enables you and those around you to articulate feelings, which is important for mental health.