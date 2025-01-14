Borderline personality disorder: 6 ways to deal with severe mood changes

Have a hard time controlling or regulating your emotions? It may have to do with borderline personality disorder or BPD, a mental health condition that is usually experienced in early adulthood. If you have BPD, your moods will change very quickly and you will end up lashing out at work or someone you love. All this can cause problems in your professional as well as personal lives. It does not mean you have to cut off all ties and live in isolation. It is true that there is no specific medicine to deal with this mental health condition. But there are a few medications that can be teamed up with therapies to improve your quality of life.
“BPD or borderline personality disorder is a mental health condition that is classified under personality disorders and generally manifests in early adulthood,” says psychiatrist Dr Deeksha Kalra. The prevalence of BPD is between 0.7 and 2.7 percent, according to research published in StatPearls in 2024.
It is typically characterised by unstable moods, behaviour and relationships. This mental health condition can affect various aspects of life like work, social interactions, and self-image. “People suffering from this disorder generally struggle with emotional regulation, which results in intense emotional episodes and impulsive actions,” says psychologist Jasmine Arora. Such people are likely to have a distorted sense of self, fear of abandonment and difficulty in maintaining stable interpersonal relationships.
Symptoms of borderline personality disorder include:
Also, people with this mental health condition are more likely to engage in self-harm, according to the US National Institute Of Mental Health.
It can be diagnosed through clinical evaluation by a mental health expert. Tools that are used to diagnose this borderline personality disorder include:
“Usually, these tools are used after a person turns 18 as the symptoms start showing in early adulthood only. A detailed history of symptoms and personal experiences is collected to make sure that the diagnosis is accurate,” says Dr Kalra.
Borderline personality disorder should not be left untreated as it can lead to difficulty in maintaining relationships, self-harm, substance, abuse, and job instability. “It is also likely to increase the risk of co-occurring conditions, including anxiety, depression, or eating disorders,” says Dr Kalra.
“Psychotherapy is one of the most effective treatment methods for BPD,” says Arora. Two commonly used approaches of this kind of therapy are:
There is no specifically approved medication for BPD, but there are certain drugs available that can help in managing symptoms like anxiety, or mood swings. “These may include antidepressants, mood stabilisers, and antipsychotics for severe emotional dysregulation,” says Arora. Prescribed drugs are often used along with psychotherapy rather, according to research published in Current Behavioral Neuroscience Reports in 2017.
You can always go to a therapist and have solo sessions. But group therapy can also help to manage the symptoms of borderline personality disorder. “It is an effective method as it helps in building interpersonal and social skills. Sharing experiences in a supportive group helps in preventing feelings of isolation,” says Dr Kalra.
Self-help strategies, including practicing mindfulness techniques, and building a strong support system to understand emotional triggers can significantly help in managing BPD. You can also go for journaling after a hectic day but don’t try these strategies without consulting with a mental health expert.
Schema-focused therapy addresses deep-rooted, dysfunctional patterns (schemas) formed during early life. It helps people in identifying and changing negative beliefs and behaviours that crop up from unmet emotional needs during childhood. “It focuses on reshaping unhealthy thought patterns, improving self-image, and building healthier interpersonal relationships,” says Arora.
“It improves the ability to understand and interpret your own and others’ emotions, thoughts, and behaviours,” says Dr Kalra. It helps in regulating emotions, improve self-awareness, and build stronger relationships by reducing misunderstandings and emotional reactivity by reflecting on emotions and intentions, to reduce impulsivity and interpersonal conflicts.
Borderline personality disorder is a mental health condition that involves severe mood changes. There are effective therapies to manage symptoms of this personality disorder.
Borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorders involve mood changes. But what makes them different is that the mood swings in borderline personality disorder are more situation driven and short lived. In case of bipolar disorder, the mood swings alternate between long lasting depressive and manic episodes.
Borderline Personality Disorder, is considered one of the most challenging mental health conditions. But many individuals with borderline personality disorder may experience significant remission of symptoms within a decade. However, while the emotional intensity and impulsive behaviours associated with borderline personality disorder may decrease, some individuals continue to face challenges in areas like relationships and social functioning.
