Try walking meditation to reduce stress and improve mood

Walking meditation is a type of mindfulness practice that can offer benefits. It may help to reduce stress, improve mood and sleep quality.

Meditation is often associated with sitting in a peaceful place, closing the eyes and relaxing. Interestingly, meditation can also be done while walking. In fact, this type of mindfulness practice is known as walking meditation. It is not like brisk walking, but it is also not about strolling in the park. It involves cultivating mindfulness in each and every step you take. It creates a state of peace, and helps to reduce stress while also improving your mood and quality of your sleep. If you don’t like to meditate seated, start walking and meditating.

What is walking meditation?

It is a meditation practice that involves slow, deliberate walking and deep awareness of movement, breath, and environment. “In contrast to seated meditation, which emphasises stillness, walking meditation promotes mindfulness in motion,” says psychologist Jasmine Arora.

Derived from Buddhist traditions, this is a practice that involves taking slow and intentional steps, observing the movement of each foot. You will notice lifting your foot, stepping, and putting it down. The rhythm of breathing synchronises with the walk, leading to relaxation and concentration. “Contrary to ordinary walking, which allows the mind to wander, walking while meditating encourages attention to the moment, reducing stress,” says the expert.

What are the health benefits of walking meditation?

It is a mindful movement technique that promotes physical, mental, and emotional health.

1. Reduces stress

Be it responsibilities at home or tasks in professional lives, they cause significant amounts of stress. Walking meditation can regulate your body’s stress response by focusing on slow, deliberate motions. During a 2019 study, published in Complementary Therapies in Medicine, participants who did walking meditation for four weeks reported reduction in stress. “When you walk with mindfulness, your brain transitions from hyperactivity to tranquility, lowering cortisol, the stress hormone,” says the expert.

2. May improve heart health

Walking meditation encourages slow, rhythmic breathing, which may stabilise your blood pressure and heart rate. “Mindful movement exercises can enhance circulation, lower cholesterol levels, and lower the risk of heart-related illnesses,” says the expert.

3. Good for the gut

Following a meal, your body needs adequate circulation to facilitate digestion, and gentle movement increases this function. “In contrast to vigorous exercise, which uses up energy from digestion, walking meditation promotes gentle movement that assists gut motility, the movement of food through the digestive system,” says the expert.

4. Improves cognitive function

It can train your mind to concentrate by making each step conscious. During a 2021 study, published in Preventive Medicine Reports, a positive link was found between cognition and walking in a mindful manner. It may support the development of healthy brain ageing, and improve cognition in elderly people. “It may improve cognitive function, enhancing memory, concentration, and problem-solving skills,” says Arora.

5. Supports joint and muscle health

In contrast to high-impact activities that can stress joints, walking meditation is a low-impact exercise that is good for strength and flexibility. “The slow, deliberate movements in walking meditation can improve muscle coordination and balance, minimising the risk of falls among older adults,” says the expert.

6. Boosts mood

Through attention to the present moment, walking meditation promotes emotional stability and resilience. “It triggers the brain’s happiness chemicals, dopamine and serotonin, which enhance mood and counteract feelings of sadness,” says the expert.

7. Promotes better sleep

Insomnia and disturbed sleep are frequent health issues, usually associated with stress and an overactive mind. Improved sleep is facilitated by habits such as having a regular sleep schedule, developing a sleep-conducive pre-sleep routine, restricting screen time, being mindful, and optimising the sleep environment for enhanced sleep quality. A 2022 study, published in Explore, showed that practicing walking meditation outdoors can reduce mood disturbances and improve sleep quality. “Walking meditation prepares the body and mind for sleep by decreasing mental chatter and physical tension. As it induces slow, aware breathing, it helps to relax,” says the expert.

How to do walking meditation?

To try out this mindful movement technique, do the following:

Choose a quiet space : Find a peaceful location such as a garden, park, or quiet hallway. “A distraction-free environment helps you stay focused. A calm setting enhances mindfulness and reduces mental clutter,” says the expert.

: Find a peaceful location such as a garden, park, or quiet hallway. “A distraction-free environment helps you stay focused. A calm setting enhances mindfulness and reduces mental clutter,” says the expert. Stand still and focus on your breath : Before you start walking, stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Take a few deep breaths, inhaling through your nose and exhaling slowly through your mouth. “Deep breathing calms the nervous system and prepares the mind for meditation,” says Arora.

: Before you start walking, stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Take a few deep breaths, inhaling through your nose and exhaling slowly through your mouth. “Deep breathing calms the nervous system and prepares the mind for meditation,” says Arora. Start walking slowly : Begin with small, gentle steps. Focus on the sensation of lifting your foot, moving it forward, and placing it back down. Walk at a slow, comfortable pace.

: Begin with small, gentle steps. Focus on the sensation of lifting your foot, moving it forward, and placing it back down. Walk at a slow, comfortable pace. Synchronise your breath with movement : Breathe naturally and match your steps with your breath. For example, inhale while taking two steps, exhale over the next two steps. This rhythm enhances relaxation and focus.

: Breathe naturally and match your steps with your breath. For example, inhale while taking two steps, exhale over the next two steps. This rhythm enhances relaxation and focus. Stay present and mindful: Avoid distractions and bring your attention to the movement of your legs, the feeling of the ground beneath your feet, and your breath.

Who should not do walking meditation?

It is typically safe and effective, although certain people should be cautious or avoid it entirely.

People with significant mobility impairments, such as those recovering from surgery, fractures, or arthritis, may find walking difficult.

People with balance difficulties should avoid walking meditation, as movements, even if they are slow, can increase the risk of falling.

People with heart disease should see a doctor before engaging in any sort of physical activity, as even walking slowly can be difficult.

Individuals with severe anxiety or trauma disorders may find walking meditation too much to handle at first. “This may because increased awareness of body sensations may cause distress. Guided meditation in a relaxed position may be more appropriate,” says the expert.

Walking and meditation can be done together. Walking meditation lets you be in the moment instead of getting distracted by various events in your life. It can reduce stress and improve your sleep quality. Pick the right place and start slowly to practice this form of meditation.