Colour walk: A mindful fitness trend you must follow

Colour walk is a creative exercise that can be good for your mental health. All you have to do is focus on a specific colour while walking.

Every month, many creative people gather in the Old Spitalfields Market in London. They meet, dressed in colourful outfits and walk, and talk. They call it the colour walk. While not in the same way but colours seem to have made their way to another online fitness trend. Netizens are encouraging people to go on a mindful walk with a focus on colours. You just need to pick one colour when you start walking, then notice it till the time you are done with the low impact exercise. Is this mindful fitness trend really good for your mental health?

What is a colour walk?

Colour walk is an activity of mindful walking through space while focusing on a particular colour. “Taking a walk with an emphasis on colours is a creative exercise that may improve sensory sensitivity, stimulate the brain, and improve your mental health,” says psychologist Arzoo Wadhawan.

This kind of activity can encourage you to be more in the present place and foster a sense of mindfulness and creativity. “It can be a great activator of the brain and an enhancer of mental well-being,” says the expert.

What are the benefits of a colour walk?

A colour walk may have positive effects on your health:

1. Memory retention

Looking at colours may help to increase your memory performance. A 2013 study, published in The Malaysian Journal Of Medical Sciences, showed that colours have the tendency to capture better attention level, and so, they may help to improve memory.

2. May boost creativity

“A colour walk can stimulate creative thinking by influencing both sides of the brain that enable imagination, artistic perception, and even problem-solving,” says the expert. So, if you want to inspire yourself and break down creative blocks, go on a walk and notice specific colours.

3. Reduces stress

“A colour walk may stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system of the brain, which helps to counteract stress responses,” says the expert. It is basically a mindful walk, which can reduce stress and improve quality of life, as per a study published in Evidence-Based Complementary And Alternative Medicine in 2013.

4. Provides relaxation

The colour walk is accompanied by mindful observation as it gets rid of the jumble of thoughts. Specific colours may help to relax you better. During a 2019 study, published in the journal Frontiers In Psychology, when participants were exposed to green while walking, it led to a reduction in heart rate. It also had a calming and relaxing effect on the participants.

5. Improves mood

“Colours are essential in regulating emotions, as they directly influence the limbic system, which controls mood and emotions,” says Wadhawan. Also, walking is an exercise that helps to release endorphins and serotonin, the brain chemicals known to improve mood.

6. Supports physical health

A colour walk is good not only for the mind, but also for your body. “Walking is a low impact exercise that is known to help strengthen the heart, muscles, and endurance,” says the expert. It can also burn calories, so it can promote weight management as well.

How to go on a colour walk?

Here are some rules to be followed to enjoy the benefits from a colour walk:

1. Choose a colour

Decide whether to choose a colour or let colours lead you. If you pick a colour, keep it in mind and allow it to lead you. If you choose blue, for instance, follow everything blue: signs, doors, clothing, and flowers. Alternatively, you can allow colours to guide you organically, moving when you notice whichever shade catches your eye.

2. Observe mindfully

It is not a brisk walk, so the focus is more on attentiveness than the speed. “Walking at a relaxed pace ensures full engagement with your environment,” says the expert. Notice details that you often miss in your usual routine, such as subtle variations among green leaves or how sunlight changes its hues.

3. Limit digital distractions

To fully enjoy a colour walk, avoid the use of digital devices like your phone as much as possible. “The constant use of a phone may interfere with visual perception and decrease dopamine release, breaking the immersion,” says the expert.

4. Engage all senses

Although colours are the focus, the inclusion of other senses is what really brings the experience together. Consider how colours relate to textures, sounds, and smells. Like, red flowers might have a certain smell, or brown dry leaves crunch when walked upon.

5. Reflect on the experience

Reflect on your colour walk for a while. Think about how the specific colours made you feel. Were certain shades more calming or energising? “The psychological effects of colours help to control feelings and give insight into yourself on your preferences,” says the expert.

Who should avoid a colour walk?

Though colour walks offer health benefits, there are particular groups of people who need to avoid them.

Individuals with visual impairments : People with significant vision loss, who are blind or have low vision, may find it difficult to participate in a colour walk.

: People with significant vision loss, who are blind or have low vision, may find it difficult to participate in a colour walk. People with epilepsy : Bright, flashing, or highly contrasting colours may cause seizures or migraines in people with epilepsy. “For those who experience sensory overload due to rapid colour changes, it is especially crucial for them to either avoid color walks,” says Wadhawan.

: Bright, flashing, or highly contrasting colours may cause seizures or migraines in people with epilepsy. “For those who experience sensory overload due to rapid colour changes, it is especially crucial for them to either avoid color walks,” says Wadhawan. Those with mental health conditions: Individuals with psychotic conditions like schizophrenia or acute bipolar disorder are more prone to reacting emotionally while experiencing a colour walk. “It can accentuate the symptoms of delusions or hallucinations,” says the expert.

Whether you need to get inspired or reduce stress, you can go on a colour walk. It is a mindful walk with a purpose, which is to walk through observing colours that can be easily noticed around you.