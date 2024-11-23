Are you socially anxious? Take this quiz to find out

Updated on:22 November 2024, 08:35pm IST

Have you ever felt your heart race before speaking in front of a group? Or avoided a social gathering because you were worried about being judged? If these sound familiar, you might be experiencing social anxiety. Social anxiety is more than just feeling shy or nervous—it is a constant fear of being scrutinised or judged in social situations, which can impact your everyday life. Social anxiety disorder, or social phobia, can make even simple tasks like meeting new people or speaking in public feel overwhelming. It often starts in childhood or adolescence and can change the way you behave, leading to avoidance of situations or excessive worry. If you are wondering whether you are socially anxious, or not, this quiz can help you figure it out!