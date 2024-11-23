Mental Health

Are you socially anxious? Take this quiz to find out

Are you wondering if you might be socially anxious? Take this quick quiz to understand your feelings and find out if social anxiety could be affecting your life.

Have you ever felt your heart race before speaking in front of a group? Or avoided a social gathering because you were worried about being judged? If these sound familiar, you might be experiencing social anxiety. Social anxiety is more than just feeling shy or nervous—it is a constant fear of being scrutinised or judged in social situations, which can impact your everyday life. Social anxiety disorder, or social phobia, can make even simple tasks like meeting new people or speaking in public feel overwhelming. It often starts in childhood or adolescence and can change the way you behave, leading to avoidance of situations or excessive worry. If you are wondering whether you are socially anxious, or not, this quiz can help you figure it out!

When meeting someone new, how do you feel?

Do you avoid going to public gatherings?

Do you often worry about what others think of you?

How do you feel at a party?

Do you avoid eye contact with others?

Do you find it hard to speak up in group conversations?

How do you feel when you are the center of attention?

Do you avoid calling or talking to people on the phone?

When you are asked a question, how do you react?

