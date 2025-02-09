Is your energy running low? Find out if you are experiencing a burnout with this quiz

Updated on:5 February 2025, 10:02pm IST

Stress is like an inseparable part of life, but when it starts to drain your energy and impact your daily life, it could be a sign of burnout. It is a state of physical, emotional and mental exhaustion that is caused by chronic stress. Do you end up waking up feeling drained or unmotivated despite having a restful night’s sleep? Maybe it is time to take a step back and examine what is actually wrong. By understanding the root cause of burnout, from work pressure to personal life, you can improve your mental, physical and emotional well-being. Take this Health Shots quiz to recognise the early symptoms of burnout and understand whether it is time to slow down.