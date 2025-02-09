Mental Health

Is your energy running low? Find out if you are experiencing a burnout with this quiz

Updated on:5 February 2025, 10:02pm IST

If you are constantly feeling exhausted, you could be at the risk of burnout. Take this quiz to identify the warning signs.

Stress is like an inseparable part of life, but when it starts to drain your energy and impact your daily life, it could be a sign of burnout. It is a state of physical, emotional and mental exhaustion that is caused by chronic stress. Do you end up waking up feeling drained or unmotivated despite having a restful night’s sleep? Maybe it is time to take a step back and examine what is actually wrong. By understanding the root cause of burnout, from work pressure to personal life, you can improve your mental, physical and emotional well-being. Take this Health Shots quiz to recognise the early symptoms of burnout and understand whether it is time to slow down.

Do you feel completely exhausted even after a full night’s sleep?

When was the last time you took a break or day off just for yourself?

Do you feel you have more work or personal responsibilities on your plate than you can handle?

How often do you experience mood swings, irritability, or frustration?

Have you lost interest or motivation in activities that once made you happy?

How often do you feel mentally foggy?

Do you struggle to fall asleep?

How often do you feel like you have no energy left for your personal life?

How often do you find yourself daydreaming about quitting or escaping your current responsibilities?

Do you frequently feel physically tense or experience headaches or back pain?

