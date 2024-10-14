Actress Alia Bhatt reveals ADHD diagnosis: Know all about this neurodevelopment disorder

Actor Alia Bhatt confirms that she was recently diagnosed with ADHD. Know what it is and its symptoms and causes to understand more about this mental disorder that affects a person's behaviour.

Actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently promoting her newly released film Jigra alongside Vedang Raina, has revealed that she has been clinically diagnosed with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder). The 31-year-old reflected on early signs of being zoned out from a young age and eventually sought testing to understand the cause. However, Alia noted that she feels most present on set in front of the camera or while spending time with her daughter Raha. ADHD can affect individuals of all ages, but its symptoms typically start in childhood. According to the World Health Organization, about 3.1 percent of adults worldwide live with ADHD.

Alia Bhatt confirms ADHD diagnosis

In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt revealed that she has been clinically diagnosed with ADHD. Discussing the disorder and its symptoms, she said, “I used to get zoned out from a young age. I used to get zoned out in the classroom or during conversations.. Recently, I did a psychological test and found out that I am high on the ADHD spectrum. I have ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder).

Alia also mentioned that when she opened up to her friends about her diagnosis, their reactions were surprisingly familiar. “When I told about this to my friends, they were like, ‘We always knew’. This is not some sort of revelation. But I didn’t know. Then, I understood why I am at peace in front of the camera.”

She further explained that while ADHD has impacted her focus, she feels most engaged when on set or spending time with her daughter. “I’m most present in that moment. Whenever I am in front of the camera, I am present as the character I am playing. And now, after Raha, when I am with her, I am most present. These are the two moments in my life where I am more peaceful.”

What is ADHD?

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition characterised by ongoing patterns of inattentiveness, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. While it can affect both children and adults, it is typically diagnosed in childhood and often persists into adulthood. Children with ADHD may struggle to focus, control impulsive actions, and manage excessive activity levels, as noted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These symptoms can also be seen in adults to some extent.

Types of ADHD

ADHD is generally categorised into three common types:

1. Inattentive: It is characterised by difficulty focusing, forgetfulness, disorganisation, and trouble following through on tasks. It is often referred to as “Attention deficit disorder (ADD).”

2. Hyperactive-impulsive: It is marked by excessive fidgeting, difficulty remaining seated, impulsivity, and interrupting others. This type is more common in younger children.

3. Combined: It involves a mix of inattentive and hyperactive-impulsive symptoms. Individuals may exhibit both sets of challenges, making it the most common type of ADHD.

Each type can impact daily functioning, relationships, and academic or work performance in different ways.

What are the symptoms of ADHD?

Here are common ADHD symptoms in children that you should know about:

Difficulty paying attention or staying focused

Easily distracted by external stimuli

Forgetfulness in daily activities

Trouble organising tasks or completing work

Fidgeting or restlessness

Difficulty sitting still or remaining quiet

Acting impulsively without thinking of the consequences

Interrupting conversations or activities

Excessive talking or blurting out answers

Having poor listening skills

Daydream a lot

ADHD symptoms in adults

Here are some common symptoms of ADHD in adults, which can evolve over time:

Frequently arriving late

Forgetting things

A sense of restlessness

Difficulty managing anger

Impulsive behaviour

Procrastination

Quick to frustration

A tendency to feel bored easily

Difficulty concentrating while reading

Experiencing mood swings

Symptoms of depression

These symptoms can vary in intensity and may affect different areas of life, including school, work, and social interactions.

What causes ADHD?

The exact cause of ADHD is not yet revealed but a combination of these factors may increase the risk of this mental disorder:

Genetics : ADHD often runs in families, which may increase your risk of diagnosing it.

: ADHD often runs in families, which may increase your risk of diagnosing it. Brain structure and function : Differences in the size, activity, and chemical balance of certain brain areas, especially those involved in attention and impulse control, may also be responsible for developing ADHD.

: Differences in the size, activity, and chemical balance of certain brain areas, especially those involved in attention and impulse control, may also be responsible for developing ADHD. Premature birth : Being born prematurely or with a low birth weight may increase the risk.

: Being born prematurely or with a low birth weight may increase the risk. Exposure to environmental toxins : Exposure, especially at a young age, can affect brain development.

: Exposure, especially at a young age, can affect brain development. Prenatal factors : Smoking, alcohol use, or drug abuse during pregnancy can increase the risk of ADHD in children.

: Smoking, alcohol use, or drug abuse during pregnancy can increase the risk of ADHD in children. Brain injuries: In some cases, head injuries may play a role.

How to diagnose ADHD?

Deciding if someone has ADHD is a process with several steps. There is no single test to diagnose ADHD, and many other problems, such as anxiety, depression, sleep problems, and certain types of learning disabilities, can have similar symptoms. Here’s how to diagnose ADHD.

Diagnosis of ADHD in children:

1. Medical examination: The process often begins with a medical exam, including hearing and vision tests, to rule out other conditions that might present similar symptoms.

2. Symptom checklist: A checklist for assessing ADHD symptoms is typically used, along with input from parents, teachers, and sometimes the child.

3. History review: Doctors will examine the history of the symptoms of the child and any challenges faced in physical, mental, and emotional development.

Diagnosis of ADHD in adults:

ADHD can persist into adulthood, and some adults may have it without a prior diagnosis. Symptoms can be shown differently as individuals age; for example, hyperactivity may show up as extreme restlessness. The challenges often intensify with adult responsibilities. Here’s how ADHD is diagnosed in adults:

1. Medical and life history: Adults are asked about their childhood symptoms, as ADHD must be evident from an early age (before age 12).

2. Current symptoms: A diagnosis requires the presence of five or more symptoms of inattention or hyperactivity/impulsivity.

3. Impact on daily life: Symptoms must significantly affect work, relationships, or everyday functioning.

4. Screening for other conditions: Given that ADHD symptoms can overlap with those of depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues, these factors must be taken into account.

5. Self-reports and family input: Questionnaires and feedback from partners or family members are often utilized to assess behaviour and history.

ADHD can be quite challenging to deal with, especially if left unchecked. So, make sure if you notice any symptoms, report it to your doctor and maintain a healthy lifestyle.