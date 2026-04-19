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Mental Health

5-minute mental health rituals to feel calm your nerves and stay stress free

Too busy for self-care? These 5-minute mental health rituals can help you feel calmer and more focused, without disrupting your routine.
Written by: Aayushi Gupta
Published On: 19 Apr 2026, 09:00 am IST
Inputs from
Dr Saroj Dubey
Mental Health
Simple 5-minute habits can help reduce stress and improve mental clarity during a busy workday. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

When was the last time you paused for yourself, not scrolling, not multitasking; just paused? For most of us, the day moves from one task to another without a real break. Mental health does not always show up as something urgent, but it quietly builds up through stress, fatigue, and constant pressure. The truth is, you do not need long routines or big changes to feel better. Sometimes, just a few intentional minutes can shift how you think and feel.

Dr Saroj Dubey, psychiatrist and mental health well-being specialist, tells Health Shots that small daily habits can help you feel more in control, calmer, and mentally lighter, even on your busiest days.

5-minute mental health rituals for busy professionals

These simple 5-minute rituals are designed to fit into even the busiest schedules:

1. Start your day with a one-minute pause

Instead of diving straight into emails or notifications, take a minute to simply sit still and breathe. This small pause helps you begin your day with awareness rather than stress. According to Dr Dubey, this habit can shift your mind out of autopilot mode and create a sense of calm before the day begins.

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2. Take three deep breaths between tasks

Jumping from one task to another can carry stress forward. A quick reset is all you need. Take three slow, deep breaths before starting something new. This simple practice signals your body to relax and helps you approach the next task with clarity.

Practise breathing techniques to feel active on a dull day. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

3. Step away from screens for 5 minutes

Most breaks involve scrolling, which does not really relax your brain. Instead, step away from your phone and screens for a few minutes. Look outside, stretch, or just sit quietly. Studies suggest that short digital breaks can reduce mental fatigue and improve focus, making you more productive overall.

4. Write down what is on your mind

Mental clutter often builds up when we try to remember everything at once. Taking a few minutes to jot things down can ease this burden. It does not have to be perfect, just list tasks, thoughts, or worries. As Dr Dubey points out, this simple act can bring clarity and reduce anxiety.

5. Do a quick emotional check-in

Pause once during the day and ask yourself, “How am I feeling right now?” This small check-in builds self-awareness. You do not need to fix anything immediately. Just acknowledging your emotions can help reduce their intensity and improve emotional control.

6. End your day with a mindful closure

Before wrapping up work, take a few minutes to reflect on what you have completed. Even small wins count. This habit creates a clear boundary between work and personal life, something many professionals struggle with today. It helps your mind switch off from work mode and relax.

Also read: How to reduce workplace stress? Follow these 7 tips

Why small rituals work

Research published in the World Journal of Advanced Research and Reviews shows that small, consistent habits are more sustainable than drastic changes. These micro-practices do not demand extra time, they simply fit into your existing routine. Over time, they can improve focus, reduce stress levels, and support overall mental well-being.

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Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

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About the Author
Aayushi Gupta

Aayushi Gupta is a passionate health journalist with over 4+ years of experience decoding the world of diet, fitness, and intimate wellness. With a sharp eye for trends and a commitment to credible, expert-backed content, she turns complex health topics into clear, empowering stories that inspire readers to take charge of their well-being.

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