7 tips to be happy and positive every Monday morning

Tired of dreading Mondays? These simple tips to be happy will help you transform the start to your week.

The Monday blues are a real phenomenon. After a weekend of relaxation and freedom, the thought of returning to the grind can feel daunting. But what if Mondays could be something to look forward to? Yes, you read that right! Here are simple yet effective tips to be happy as you kickstart your week. This can help you in transforming those dreaded Mondays into a positive launchpad for a productive and fulfilling week ahead. Consisting of efficient mindset change strategies, practical planning techniques, and self-care rituals, these suggests are sure to help you start the new week with enthusiasm and ease.

What are Monday blues?

The Monday blues refer to a common experience of feeling down or anxious at the start of the workweek. This feeling can manifest as a sense of dread, low motivation, and a general lack of enthusiasm for the upcoming week, as found in a study published in SSRN Electric Journal. It’s a natural response to the shift from the relaxed pace of the weekend to the structured demands of work or school. However, following these tips to be happy can help you start your week on a good note.

Tips to be happy to beat Monday blues

Here are some tips to be happy so that you can kickstart your week in a joyful mood.

1. Mindful evening on Sunday

Rather than falling to the Sunday Scaries, a feeling of anxiety or dread in anticipation of the Monday, spend your evening carefully planning the week ahead. Review the forthcoming week gently, but remember not to overthink it or come up with a very demanding schedule. Identify 1-2 essential objectives that can significantly assist you achieve your overall goals. These could be professional deadlines, crucial meetings, or personal responsibilities.

“After you have selected your priorities, spend a few moments planning a productive and fulfilling week. Imagining yourself accomplishing your goals, overcoming challenges, and engaging in relaxing confrontations, makes this one of the important tips to be happy,” says mental health expert Dr Jyoti Kapoor. This visualisation might help you change your point of view from one of fear to one of excitement and pleasure for the upcoming week.

2. Create a relaxing morning routine

Starting your Monday with a peaceful routine is one of the most important tips to be happy. This can significantly impact your overall mood and productivity. Wake up a little earlier than usual to give yourself time for peaceful relaxation before the day’s tasks begin. Enjoy a cup of tea or coffee, savour the calm moments, and perhaps engage in a short meditation or mindfulness practice. Listening to relaxing music can also help to create an atmosphere of calm, as found in a study published by Sage Journals. This dedicated time for self-care sets a positive tone for the day, helping you to approach your work with a more relaxed and focused outlook.

3. Prioritise your tasks

Instead of feeling overwhelmed by a long to-do list on Monday morning, focus on tackling one important task first. This could be a difficult project, a difficult conversation, or simply a task that has been weighing on you. By dedicating your initial energy to this priority, you will experience a sense of accomplishment early in the day. “This “early win” can substantially enhance your enthusiasm and motivation, leaving you feeling more motivated to finish the remaining tasks on your list,” says the expert.

4. Mindful movements

Incorporating physical activity into your morning routine is one of the most helpful tips to be happy, and may have a significant impact on your general well-being, states a study published in the journal Translational Medicinal UniSa. Even a short walk, a quick yoga session, or a few minutes of stretching can significantly energise your body and mind. These physical movements boost blood flow, produce endorphins, and enhance cognitive function. Engaging in mindful exercise not only prepares your body for the day ahead but also helps you to relax and focus.

5. Healthy breakfast

Fuelling your body with a good breakfast are essential tips to be happy for an enjoyable week ahead. A nutritious breakfast gives consistent energy throughout the morning, avoiding the dreaded midday slump, as found in a study published in the European Journal of Medical and Health Sciences. This prolonged energy boosts not just your physical endurance but also your cognitive performance, allowing you to stay focused better on your duties and make more informed judgements. Prioritising a healthy breakfast sets you up for a more productive and happy workday.

6. Listen to uplifting music

Music has a significant impact on our emotions making it a crucial tip to be happy. “Playing your favourite uplifting music while you are ready for work or on your commute will quickly improve your mood,” says the expert. The rhythmic beats and tempting tunes might cause the release of endorphins, which reduces tension and promotes emotions of happiness and enthusiasm. Music may help in shifting your attention away from any staying anxieties and towards the positive parts of the day ahead, resulting in a more optimistic and energised mood.

7. Limit screen time

Resist the urge to immediately check emails or social media upon waking. This digital overflow can instantly bombard you with urgent requests, negative news, or comparisons that trigger unnecessary stress and anxiety. “Starting your day in the digital world might interrupt your peaceful and focused state, making it more difficult to shift into a productive and joyful morning,” explains the expert. By creating a buffer between waking up and engaging with technology, you allow yourself the space to cultivate a more peaceful and positive start to your day.

Takeaway

Implementing these tips to be happy at the start of your week doesn’t require drastic life overhauls. Incorporating modest, mindful practices into your routine might help you establish a more positive and productive mindset. Remember to prioritise self-care, plan carefully, and approach your task with intention. These simple but effective tactics can convert Mondays from a feared obstacle to a new and exciting beginning.