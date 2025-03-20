International Day of Happiness: Follow these easy mindfulness practices for a happy life

This International Day of Happiness, focus on mindfulness activities to bring some joy in your life. Here are some effective tips for happiness you can try.

Imagine waking up on a Sunday morning, with your loved ones close to you, without a care in the world about office deadlines or stressful routines, does that make you happy? Maybe for some, happiness might be landing that perfect job or buying their dream house but happiness isn’t a one-size-fits-all phenomenon. It takes a lot of self-awareness to understand what makes you happy. That is where mindfulness comes in. Engaging in mindful practices is one of the best tips for happiness, as it helps you to get to know yourself better. Wondering what these are? Read on to find out.

Tips for happiness: Can being mindful make you happy?

Yes, mindfulness enhances mental well-being by anchoring us in the present moment. Often, we dwell on the past or worry about the future, both of which are beyond our control. The only thing truly in our control is the now. That’s why it’s called a ‘present’- a gift. “Mindfulness doesn’t mean eliminating thoughts—it means acknowledging them without judgement and letting them pass,” explains psychologist and habit coach Siddhi Aiya. Mindfulness can be practised in different ways. The American Psychological Association states that mindfulness meditation changes our brain and biology in positive ways, improving mental and physical health.

Tips for happiness: 8 mindful practices that bring you joy

When it comes to tips for happiness, many mindful practices are sure to make your days brighter. You don’t need to do everything simultaneously – just pick one and notice the difference. Here is what you can do:

1. Mindful walking

This style of walking increases awareness and reduces stress, making this one of the best tips for happiness. It’s very simple to do. Notice which leg moves first, count your steps and observe your surroundings – the sounds, the breeze, or the rhythm of your walk. In a study, published in the journal Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, participants were instructed to mindfully observe and focus on their bodily sensations while walking. They had to concentrate on moment-to-moment experiences without being lost in unhelpful or distressing thoughts triggered by the experience. It was seen that a 4-week mindful walking program helped reduce subjectively perceived psychological distress. Remember to avoid rushing through or walking while being lost in thoughts or on your phone.

2. Mindful breathing

One of the most useful tips for happiness is to remain calm, and this can be done through mindful breathing. This calms the mind and body. Inhale for 4 seconds, hold and exhale for 4 seconds. A study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, states that breathwork may be effective for improving stress and mental health. Make sure to avoid breathing mechanically without awareness.

3. Mindful journaling

Journalling helps to bring clarity as well as emotional regulation, says the expert. It’s very easy to follow this. Write down your thoughts and ask yourself: Is this a fact or an assumption? Is this in my control? She adds. However, make sure to not overthink or judge your thoughts. Understanding how you feel and accepting it is one of the best tips for happiness.

4. Mindful eating

Eating mindfully is one of the most effective tips for happiness. It enhances appreciation for food and improves digestion. This process can be described as an eating technique where you observe the colours, textures and flavours. Chew each bite thoroughly (around 32 times) before swallowing, says the expert. Also make sure to not watch TV, scroll your phone, or eat in a rush, while you do this.

5. Mindful bathing

Yes, the simple act of bathing is one of the best tips for happiness and relaxation. Notice the water temperature, the feel of soap on your skin and the sensation of water flowing over you. This activity helps to promote relaxation and sensory awareness. Make sure to not rush through your bath, or be distracted by thoughts.

6. Mindful scrolling

Yes, scrolling on your phone mindfully can also be one of the best tips for happiness. This is a way to prevent mindless social media consumption while still being active on your phone. It sets a good balance. Set a time limit before scrolling. For example, “I’ll scroll from 10:20 to 10:35.” But endless scrolling without awareness must be avoided at any cost.

7. Mindful listening

Just listening to others around you is one of the greatest tips for happiness. This act strengthens relationships and makes conversations meaningful. It’s very simple to do. Truly listen and paraphrase what the other person says to ensure understanding. For example, if a friend says, “I’m feeling overwhelmed with work and don’t know how to manage everything,” you could respond, “It sounds like you’re juggling a lot right now and feeling stressed about it.” Thinking about what to say next or zoning out are things that should be avoided.

8. Mindful colouring

Yes, just colouring a picture can also make you feel happy. Engaging in art and craft are some of the best tips for happiness. It reduces stress and fosters creativity. Engage in mandala art or simply colour an object, focusing on each stroke. But make sure to avoid rushing or seeking perfection in what you make. That would just not make the process unhappy, but stressful as well.

While following these tips for happiness, thoughts will arise, and that’s normal. The key is not to suppress them but to acknowledge them and gently bring your attention back to the present. Mindfulness is a skill that develops over time, so be patient with yourself.