5 Japanese secrets to be happy and start your day on a joyful note

Do you dread Monday mornings? These simple Japanese tips to be happy will help you transform the start to your week on a positive note.

Mondays—just the word brings up memories of the dreaded return to workweek for some people. But what if we tell you that Mondays could be a source of enthusiasm and joy rather than anxiety? The Japanese culture is full of ancient traditions that promote the art of making small and consistent changes that nourish the mind, body and soul. You can draw inspiration from the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi which helps find beauty in imperfection and the art of ikigai which helps you discover your life’s purpose. Incorporating these tips to be happy in your daily routine can transform your Mondays from tedious to more blissful.

5 easy Japanese tips to be happy

If you are looking for methods to beat the Monday blues, try these practical Japanese recommendations for happiness.

1. Mindful walking or (Shinrin-yoku)

This practice involves getting immersed in nature and connecting with your senses. Take a relaxed walk around a park or forest, paying attention to the sights, sounds, and scents surrounding you. Deep breathing and seeing nature can help to relieve tension and promote relaxation, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. Leave your phone behind and focus on your surroundings. Notice the sunlight filtering through leaves, the rustling of leaves underfoot, and the songs of birds. Shinrin-yoku isn’t about reaching a destination, but about the journey itself, and it is considered one of the best Japanese tips to be happy. Slowing down and appreciating the natural environment will help you build a sense of peace and calm, establishing a good tone for your Monday.

2. The art of tea or (Sado)

The Japanese tea ceremony is a practice that promotes mindfulness, respect, and peace. Even a simple cup of tea can be a mindful experience, as found in a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, making it one of the best Japanese tips to be happy. Prepare your tea slowly and deliberately, appreciating the aroma and the taste. Savour each sip and use it as an opportunity to quiet your mind and connect with the present moment. Whether it is a traditional matcha ceremony or simply brewing a cup of green tea, focus on the process. Preparing and savouring tea can be a meditative experience that brings a sense of calm and tranquility to your Monday morning.

3. Gratitude practice or (Kansha)

Cultivating gratitude is a cornerstone of Japanese culture. Take a few moments each morning to reflect on the things you are grateful for, big or small. This could be anything from a warm bed to the kindness of a stranger. Expressing gratitude shifts your focus from negativity to positivity, setting a more optimistic tone for the day, thus making it one of the best ways to be happy, as found in a study published by NIH. You can keep a gratitude journal, share your appreciation with loved ones, or simply take a few moments of quiet reflection to acknowledge the good things in your life. By cultivating a sense of gratitude, you can cultivate a more positive mindset and approach your Mondays with a renewed sense of appreciation for the present moment.

4. Finding beauty in imperfection or Wabi-Sabi

Wabi-sabi is a Japanese aesthetic that embraces imperfection, transience, and simplicity. “Instead of striving for perfection, learn to appreciate the beauty in the flawed and the unfinished. This can help you let go of unrealistic expectations and find contentment in the present moment, making it one of the best tips for happiness,” says mental health expert Dr Jyoti Kapoor. Embrace the natural wear and tear of your belongings, appreciate the unique character of handmade objects, and find beauty in the fleeting nature of the seasons. By embracing wabi-sabi, you can cultivate a deeper appreciation for the simple things in life and find joy in the imperfections that make each moment unique.

5. Finding your life’s purpose or Ikigai

Ikigai is a Japanese concept that refers to your “reason for being.” It’s the intersection of what you love, what you’re good at, what the world needs, and what you can be paid for. “Spend some time reflecting on your passions and values to discover your ikigai,” says the expert. Connecting with your purpose can give your life meaning and provide a sense of fulfillment. By aligning your work and personal life with your ikigai, you can find a sense of deep satisfaction and joy, making Mondays and every day more meaningful and fulfilling.

Takeaway

Incorporating these Japanese tips to be happy can significantly enhance your Monday mornings. These practices encourage you to slow down, appreciate the present moment, and find joy in the simple things in life. By following these Japanese tips to be happy in your daily routine, you can transform your Mondays from a dreaded chore to a welcomed opportunity for personal growth and happiness.