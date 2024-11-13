World Kindness Day 2024: 10 ways to show kindness at work

Kindness is good for your well-being. Sometimes, it can be hard to show kindness at work, still you should practice it. On World Kindness Day, we tell you how to demonstrate it in the workplace.

Being kind to someone does not only help the person receiving it but it is good for someone showing the kindness. It can reduce stress and improve your overall well-being. It can be even more effective in a working environment. Since people spend more time with their colleagues, it is important to show kindness at your workplace. Intentional acts of kindness in your office will not only help with your mental health, but also create a positive work environment. However, amidst competition with colleagues, it may not always be easy to lend a helping hand. Don’t worry, as on World Kindness Day, which falls on November 13, we tell you how to show kindness at work.

What is kindness?

Kindness is not just an action or behaviour. It is being generous, helpful and considerate without expecting anything in return. “It is the courage to be gentle in a world that often mistakes softness for weakness. Unlike empathy, which feels another’s pain, kindness actively creates ripples of possibility, transforming ordinary moments into tiny universes of hope,” shares psychotherapist and life coach Dr Chandni Tugnait.

Kindness can create positive social connections, which in turn, help in stress reduction, as per review published in the American Journal Of Lifestyle Medicine in 2021. “When you act kindly, it triggers neurochemical changes, releasing hormones like dopamine and oxytocin that form natural stress shields in our bodies,” says the expert. They help calm you and get rid of anxiety that may clouds your senses when you are struggling at work.

Also, being kind to others may elicit positive emotions such as joy, and happiness, as per research published in Frontiers In Psychology in 2021. In another 2021 study published in the Journal of Positive Psychology, researchers found that even just recalling acts of kindness like buying lunch for a colleague could promote well-being.

How to show kindness at work: Challenges you may face

There may be some barriers to kindness that the workplace presents. Here are some of them:

When success is measured only in numbers, soft skills like kindness become invisible, making them seem less valuable.

Tight deadlines and packed schedules create a scarcity mindset where taking time to be considerate feels like a luxury we can’t afford.

Hierarchical structures can make kindness feel risky, as appearing too soft might be mistaken for weakness, especially in leadership positions.

In competitive places, there is often an underlying worry that kindness will be interpreted as naivety or used against us.

10 ways to show kindness at work

1. Active acknowledgement

Instead of the routine “thanks”, take a moment to specifically recognise someone’s effort at work. You can say, “I noticed how well you handled that challenging client call with such patience and professionalism. It really made a difference to the final outcome.”

2. Give extra time

People can feel overwhelmed at work. As a way of showing kindness at work, offer to help your colleagues when they need it. You may have to stay an extra 15 minutes in the office, but do it. “This is more of a strategic support when someone in your workplace truly needs it,” says Dr Tugnait.

3. Share knowledge

Every challenge at work teaches you something. Rather than collecting information for competitive advantage in your office, create brief guides or documents for common challenges you have overcome. This will elevate the entire team and also establish you as a supportive resource.

4. Criticise the right way

While providing constructive criticism to your colleagues, share specific positive observations and actionable suggestions too. You can say, “Your research on the subject is thorough. Let us work on making the presentation more concise. Your graphics skills also bring the data to life.”

5. Small gestures

If you are getting a cup of coffee or tea for yourself, ask your colleagues if they need one as well. “This may seem like a small gesture or consideration, but can build a culture of mutual support in the workplace without requiring grand gestures,” says Dr Tugnait.

6. Add warmth to digital communication

We are always told to be formal while shooting emails and messages to colleagues. But there is no harm in taking an extra moment to add warmth to those mails and messages. You don’t have to use emojis. Use names, acknowledge the recipient’s workload, and be clear about timelines and expectations.

7. Give credit

If someone has out in time and effort, giving credit to them should be easy. Actively mention that team members’ contributions in meetings. “You can do it even when they are not present during the meetings. This act of workplace kindness can build trust and creates a culture of recognition,” says the expert.

8. Support newcomers

You may have spent years at your current organisation, but there will always be newcomers. Remember how overwhelming your first weeks were and offer genuine support to them. It can be something as simple as lunch invitations or quick tips about company culture.

9. Help during personal crisis

Offering help to a colleague when they are loaded with work is one way to show kindness at work. Sometimes, colleagues will face personal challenges. In such times, offer specific rather than generic support. Tell them that you can cover their meeting or work on the specific project if they need to handle family matters.

10. Conflict de-escalation

Since you are working with others, there will be conflicts. When tensions rise, don’t escalate them. “Be the one who suggests a constructive pause or reframes the discussion in terms of shared goals rather than personal positions,” suggests the expert.

These are just some of the ways to show kindness at work. Make them a part of your habits and you should be able to build better connections at your workplace.