How to manage relationship stress without visiting a therapist: 7 tips from a life coach

Changes in life, technology, and personal goals can create stress, even for couples with a strong compatibility. This stress can lead to feelings of weariness, causing emotional distance and a lack of interest in one another. To strengthen connections, you need to support each other’s emotional well-being and show active love, which requires effort and dedication. Check out expert-recommended tips to manage stress in relationships.
When it comes to couples protecting their relationship from stress and emotional fatigue, here are some easy ways to manage it, according to Dr Chandni Tugnait, Psychotherapist, Life Coach and Healer.
In a world where taking time for ourselves can feel isolating, couples should prioritise resting together. This doesn’t mean just watching a show in silence while scrolling through social media. “Instead, try co-regulation, which means finding ways to calm each other’s nervous systems,” Dr Tugnait tells Health Shots.
Here are some ideas:
Taking breaks like these helps create a safe space. They allow partners to calm emotional tension more effectively than any lengthy discussion can.
Date nights are a nice way to break from your routine, but they shouldn’t replace emotional check-ins that help maintain intimacy. “Set aside just 15 minutes each week to connect on an emotional level”, suggests the life coach.
During this time, ask each other questions such as:
This practice focuses on emotional support rather than problem-solving. It creates a safe space where both partners can honestly share their feelings without worrying about becoming defensive.
Every relationship has three critical areas: yours, mine, and ours. The ‘ours’ area is where we build strong connections. “This shared space can be affected by outside factors, like work stress and too much time on devices,” adds Dr Tugnait.
To care for this critical area:
By protecting your shared space, you keep the closeness that supports your relationship.
Empathy helps us connect with others, but it can be harmful if one partner constantly takes on the other’s emotional stress. “Instead of sharing these burdens, focus on emotional hygiene by keeping a healthy distance from those feelings”, explains the Psychotherapist.
Here’s how:
This approach maintains compassion without exhausting either partner, creating a healthier emotional environment.
Work and personal life often mix. This can lead to emotional exhaustion as both partners try to escape their daily stress. To help with this, create simple rituals to signal the switch from work to home roles.
When partners regularly participate in these practices, they come into their shared space feeling lighter and more open.
Being together doesn’t mean you have to be with each other all the time. Healthy relationships need a mix of shared time and alone time. “Support each other in finding time for yourself by engaging in activities such as journaling, walking, or meditation”, says Dr Tugnait.
This helps you grow as people and also:
In stressful moments, people often try to change how their partner feels. However, real healing doesn’t always come from fixing things. “Sometimes, what one partner really needs is just the other person’s presence”, shares the Life Alchemist.
Consider:
Being still helps people grow emotionally and build trust. This allows both partners to face challenges together more effectively.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.