How to manage relationship stress without visiting a therapist: 7 tips from a life coach

Here are simple ways for couples to reduce relationship stress and emotional tiredness, which can help you feel closer and more connected.

Changes in life, technology, and personal goals can create stress, even for couples with a strong compatibility. This stress can lead to feelings of weariness, causing emotional distance and a lack of interest in one another. To strengthen connections, you need to support each other’s emotional well-being and show active love, which requires effort and dedication. Check out expert-recommended tips to manage stress in relationships.

How to handle stress in a relationship?

When it comes to couples protecting their relationship from stress and emotional fatigue, here are some easy ways to manage it, according to Dr Chandni Tugnait, Psychotherapist, Life Coach and Healer.

Redefine rest together

In a world where taking time for ourselves can feel isolating, couples should prioritise resting together. This doesn’t mean just watching a show in silence while scrolling through social media. “Instead, try co-regulation, which means finding ways to calm each other’s nervous systems,” Dr Tugnait tells Health Shots.

Here are some ideas:

Quiet time: Spend a few moments after dinner sitting together in silence or sharing comfortable conversation.

Mindful breathing: “Practice slow, synchronised breathing exercises to help tune into each other’s emotional states”, shares the healer.

Nature connection: Find a peaceful outdoor space to watch the sunset and enjoy the moment together, free from distractions.

Taking breaks like these helps create a safe space. They allow partners to calm emotional tension more effectively than any lengthy discussion can.

2. Schedule emotional sync-ups

Date nights are a nice way to break from your routine, but they shouldn’t replace emotional check-ins that help maintain intimacy. “Set aside just 15 minutes each week to connect on an emotional level”, suggests the life coach.

During this time, ask each other questions such as:

Take a Poll Take a Poll How often do you take breaks from social media? Daily

Once a week

Occasionally

Never Take a Poll Take a Poll Who is your go-to person for emotional and mental support? Partner

Parents

Friends

Mental health professional Previous Next

“What’s been weighing on your mind lately?”

“How can I better support you moving forward?”

This practice focuses on emotional support rather than problem-solving. It creates a safe space where both partners can honestly share their feelings without worrying about becoming defensive.

3. Protect the third space

Every relationship has three critical areas: yours, mine, and ours. The ‘ours’ area is where we build strong connections. “This shared space can be affected by outside factors, like work stress and too much time on devices,” adds Dr Tugnait.

To care for this critical area:

Set boundaries: Establish rules such as not having serious conversations in the bedroom and putting away phones during meals. This helps keep the emotional home that you both appreciate.

Create rituals: Consider establishing a weekly routine, such as a phone-free dinner, to celebrate your time together.

By protecting your shared space, you keep the closeness that supports your relationship.

4. Shift from empathy to emotional hygiene

Empathy helps us connect with others, but it can be harmful if one partner constantly takes on the other’s emotional stress. “Instead of sharing these burdens, focus on emotional hygiene by keeping a healthy distance from those feelings”, explains the Psychotherapist.

Here’s how:

Hold space without merging: Reframe statements to convey your thoughts without directly sharing your feelings. For example, say, “I understand; let’s find ways to handle this together.”

Set intentions: Begin conversations with a clear goal, focusing on providing support rather than trying to fix the problem.

This approach maintains compassion without exhausting either partner, creating a healthier emotional environment.

5. Create transition rituals

Work and personal life often mix. This can lead to emotional exhaustion as both partners try to escape their daily stress. To help with this, create simple rituals to signal the switch from work to home roles.

Mindful breathing: Take a two-minute breath before entering your home to release the day’s tension.

Calming music: “Play soothing music while preparing dinner to create a peaceful atmosphere”, shares the expert.

Mindful activities: Washing your hands mindfully after work acts as a symbolic gesture, signifying the end of the workday.

When partners regularly participate in these practices, they come into their shared space feeling lighter and more open.

6. Honour individual solitude

Being together doesn’t mean you have to be with each other all the time. Healthy relationships need a mix of shared time and alone time. “Support each other in finding time for yourself by engaging in activities such as journaling, walking, or meditation”, says Dr Tugnait.

This helps you grow as people and also:

Prevents codependency: Fostering independence keeps the relationship dynamics healthy, reducing reliance on one another for emotional fulfilment.

Enhances attraction: When partners return rejuvenated from their personal time, the connection feels renewed, sparking greater attraction and respect.

7. Choose stillness over solutions

In stressful moments, people often try to change how their partner feels. However, real healing doesn’t always come from fixing things. “Sometimes, what one partner really needs is just the other person’s presence”, shares the Life Alchemist.

Consider:

Practising silent companionship: Often, just holding hands or sharing a quiet moment can convey more than mere words can express.

Honouring emotions: Acknowledge that both partners may have different emotional needs at times without the pressure of immediate solutions.

Being still helps people grow emotionally and build trust. This allows both partners to face challenges together more effectively.