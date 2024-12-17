Sledging: The winter dating trend that leaves everyone feeling cold

Getting dumped or ending a relationship, especially during the holidays, can be very hurtful. It can also lead to loneliness, and you may find it hard to dodge family questions related to your love life. This is when many people turn to sledging, a dating trend that involves delaying a breakup to avoid being single during the winter season, a time when families often come together to celebrate Christmas and welcome the New Year. If old-school romance is your thing, this popular winter dating trend might just make you uncomfortable. For some, sledging may seem like the best way to enjoy companionship through the holiday season but it can turn toxic.
Sledging dating trend, popular among Gen Z, involves individuals intentionally delaying a breakup to avoid being single during the colder winter months. “It involves continuing to date someone even if there is no genuine romantic interest, simply to have company during the festive season,” explains mental health and behavioural science expert Dr Rahul Chandhok. This winter dating trend is mostly to avoid loneliness during the holiday season. “People who try out sledging dating trend are not even emotionally attached, but continue the relationship just for convenience,” says psychiatrist Dr Ashish Bansal.
There are a few reasons why people might be drawn to the sledging dating trend:
Certain signs of sledging indicate that the relationship is more about convenience. So, if you are not sure about your relationship, look for these signs as explained by Dr Bansal:
Loneliness is not good for your mental health. It can lead to disorders like depression, alcohol abuse, sleep problems, and Alzheimer’s disease, according to an analysis published in the Journal Of Clinical And Diagnostic Research in 2014. “Trying out the sledging dating trend might temporarily alleviate feelings of loneliness, but it is important to recognise that it is not a sustainable or healthy approach to relationships,” says Dr Chandhok. In the long run, it can lead to emotional pain and hurt feelings for both parties involved.
Sledging dating trend is considered toxic due to the following negative effects:
Here are some tips to avoid engaging in the sledging dating trend:
“Be honest with yourself about your relationship status and how you feel while being in it,” says Dr Bansal. You also need to tell your partner openly about your intentions and feelings. If you are not interested in a serious relationship, communicate it clearly and respectfully to your partner.
Setting boundaries in any kind of relationship is a must. When it comes to the sledging dating trend, it is even more important to establish clear boundaries and expectations from the beginning. Don’t allow yourself to be led on or manipulated. Otherwise, it will only hurt you in the future.
Whether you are happily single or in a relationship, focus on your well-being rather than dating trends. Your own happiness and well-being matter. “Don’t sacrifice your self-worth for temporary comfort provided by trying out the sledging dating trend,” says Dr Chandhok.
Open communication is good for knowing each other’s intentions about the relationship. But if something feels off or you sense that your partner is not being genuine, trust your instincts and distance yourself. Don’t stay in the relationship just for convenience.
Don’t try the sledging dating trend just because you feel lonely. “If you want to stay busy and enjoy the holiday season, practice self-love by engaging in activities that help you feel better,” suggests Dr Bansal. You can go for gardening, painting, or try something that you were not able to do due to your busy professional life.
A healthy relationship is not about convenience, but more about trust, respect, and genuine connection. Avoid engaging in sledging dating trends that can be toxic, and prioritise your emotional well-being.
Sledging is a winter dating trend. Many youngsters or young adults delay their breakup, just to avoid loneliness during the winter holiday.
Cuffing season is the time when young people search for someone whom they would like to exclusively date during the winter months. Sledging is all about youngsters staying in a relationship simply to have company during the winter season, and later call it off.
