Want to try a situationship? Check out its pros and cons

Be it friends with benefits or a booty call, there are different terms to describe a romantic arrangement with no commitment. Another term taking over the internet is situationship. It is an emotional or physical bond you have with someone, but prefer to give no labels. There are regular meetups, physical intimacy, and emotional connections, but this sort of arrangement lacks formal commitment. Apart from no mutual commitment, there are also no shared future goals, and established boundaries. If you want to get intimate, but not commit, you may want to give situationship a shot.
It is the grey area between friendship and a committed relationship. “It is a romantic entanglement where both parties share emotional and often physical intimacy, but deliberately avoid defining their connection,” shares psychotherapist and life coach Dr Chandni Tugnait. For the most part, people in a situationship are emotionally and sexually invested even if there are commitment issues, as per research published in Sexuality & Culture in 2024.
Unlike traditional relationships, situationships are more about unspoken rules and comfortable ambiguity. Going by research, many youngsters are comfortable with this kind of a romantic arrangement. Almost 50 percent of people aged between 18 and 29 have been involved in a situationship, as per research published in the Partners Universal International Innovation Journal in 2024.
Here are the tell-tale signs of a situationship:
Here are pros of being in a situationship:
Here are cons of being in a situationship:
It mostly depends on the awareness and emotional alignment of both parties involved. “When both individuals consciously choose this dynamic and maintain honest communication about their expectations, it can be a manageable arrangement,” says Dr Tugnait.
However, it often becomes emotionally unhealthy when there is misalignment in feelings or future expectations. The lack of clarity and commitment in a situationship can cause emotional, cognitive, and sexual distress, affecting overall well-being, as per research published in the Journal of Propulsion Technology in 2023.
“It is not inherently unhealthy, but it requires emotional management and honest self-reflection to prevent distress,” says the expert.
The key to ending this arrangement lies in clear communication and firm boundaries despite the connection’s undefined nature. Here’s how to get out of it if it is not working for you:
Despite the casual nature of this romantic arrangement, choose in-person communication over text. “Express your feelings and decision clearly, and avoid vague statements that might leave room for confusion,” suggests the expert. For example, instead of saying, “I want space,” say “I have decided to end this situationship.”
Be honest about why you are ending things with that person. Whether it’s developing deeper feelings, emotional drain or simply wanting something different in your current life stage, expressing your true reasons provides closure for both parties.
Establish post-ending expectations while getting out of a situation. Decide whether you will remain friends, need complete distance or prefer limited contact. “Make these boundaries explicit to prevent falling back into old patterns,” says the expert.
You might want to be friends later in life, but right after ending a situationship, create physical and digital space. “This might mean unfollowing on social media, avoiding common hangout spots or taking a break from mutual friend gatherings,” says the expert.
Acknowledge that ending a situationship can hurt despite its unofficial status. Allow yourself to feel the emotions. “You can lean on your friends or family, and focus on personal growth activities,” says the expert. As part of your self-care routine, engage in activities that you enjoy.
When it comes to a situationship, a connection exists in a comfortable but undefined space. If you get involved in it, you and the other person can maintain control over the level of investment, and also enjoy the benefits of intimacy. If you want more, end it by communicating properly, and setting up boundaries.
The duration of situationships varies significantly based on individual circumstances and emotional dynamics. Situationships can span anywhere from a few months to several years. Typically, these connections reach a natural endpoint when one person desires more commitment, life circumstances change, or the emotional toll becomes too heavy to sustain.
The evolution from situationship to love is not just possible - it happens frequently. Despite their undefined nature, situationships often create deep emotional bonds through shared experiences and intimate moments. The regular connection, vulnerability, and comfort that develop can naturally foster romantic feelings.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.