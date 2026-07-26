Pranic healing: How can it help with PTSD recovery without reliving trauma?

How does Pranic Healing help manage PTSD symptoms naturally? Promoting emotional stability and inner peace without reliving past traumas.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is an injury that can occur after being exposed to a traumatic experience. People living with PTSD routinely experience intrusive ideation, hyperarousal and affective numbing, conditions that render existence anything but pleasant. Even as psychotherapy and pharmacological treatment remain core staples of trauma recovery, countless individuals turn to adjunct therapies that treat the energetic frequencies of trauma. Pranic Healing is an energy modality that deeply supplements the body’s innate healing blueprint, tapping into the energetic realm to clear stagnant energies and create emotional equilibrium, all without reliving trauma narratives in vivid colour.

What is the Pranic Healing energy?

Pranic Healing is another kind of energy healing based on the belief that a person’s health and energy are dependent on the circulation of life energy, or ‘prana ‘. During a trauma, negatively charged energies can become stuck in both the physical aura and the chakras, causing energy blockages. In PTSD , energy blocks, or stagnant energy fields, are likewise the ‘imprint’ of trauma, an energetic deposit that lingers well after the event and may produce emotional trauma, unease and distress. Using specialised sweeping and energy-cleansing protocols, a trained and experienced Pranic Healer can safely clear these troublesome, stagnant energy deposits, allowing the body to continue its natural healing journey.

What is the purpose of Pranic Healing?

Pranic healing for PTSD generally falls into two categories of treatment: pranic psychotherapy and Twin Hearts Meditation. Pranic psychotherapy is a highly refined healing process that addresses the energy imbalances created by specific traumatic memories, using a precise protocol to clear those energy imbalances. During a session, the client is seated or supine, fully dressed, and often uses the table for stretching. The practitioner moves in and out around the client’s body, using their hands to scan and sweep the aura, extracting congested or blocked energies. Through pranic psychotherapy, the client does not re-experience the trauma, nor does the client even have to tell the trauma; it works with the energetic imprint of the trauma so that profound healing can happen with minimal emotional processing.

What is the purpose of twin hearts meditation?

Twin Hearts Meditation is a powerful daily self-care technique that helps practitioners maintain the energy balance achieved during therapy sessions. It is known as “twin hearts” because it uses the two major chakras to charge the heart and crown chakras. During this meditation, practitioners cultivate an attitude of loving-kindness toward themselves and the universe, and consciously use breathing and visualisation techniques to invite a flow of pranic energy, which they maintain in the energetic field, firm and supple. Regular daily practice of Twin Hearts Meditation prevents old trauma energies from rebinding back into the system and achieving stability, allowing practitioners to clear the emotional body and enjoy brighter, cleaner emotional health. The meditation is easy enough to practice privately at home for 20 minutes a day. Still, it’s the cumulative effect that packs a wallop.

What is the care plan for PTSD?

A baseline treatment plan for a person who has PTSD might consist of 5-10 sessions of pranic psychotherapy, done probably once a week, until the bulk of the chronic trauma energies have been released. As energetic blocks are released, many clients find a reduction of re-experiencing trauma, dreams related to pre-trauma layers, and anxiety/fear. During this time, too, they’ll be learning all about Twin Hearts Meditation, which they’ll begin weaving into their daily practice. Over time, this two-pronged approach forms a beautiful, energetic foundation. The psychotherapeutic energy work clears what no longer serves. At the same time, the meditation prevents new interference and steadily fortifies the aura’s distribution of stress resilience.

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How to reduce PTSD symptoms?

Besides the immediate notion of symptom relief for PTSD, Pranic Healing as a practice offers the opportunity for individuals to find a deeper sense of inner peace and awareness. More than 95% of clients report leaving the table feeling a little lighter, more grounded, and better prepared to meet the demands of everyday life. Pranic Healing is non-invasive, drug-free, complementary to conventional care, and adaptable to individual needs. Past clients of Pranic Healing appreciate that they do not need to disclose each trauma, reducing the emotional burden of the therapeutic process.

What is the method of pranic healing?

Pranic Healing presents a safe, complementary, holistic, energy-based, and healing approach to managing and healing the symptoms of PTSD. This clearly offers an energy-based model, here expressed through the alternative healing system of pranic psychotherapy, through which an able healer can remove the energy imprint of trauma. Twin Hearts Meditation offers constituents a self-care practice and teaches people how to maintain a significantly healthier emotional body daily. This gentle and renewing flow helps restore the body-mind to balance. A person with a diagnosis of PTSD can shift from an activated fight/flight/freeze reactionary state to a shielded state of healing and serenity.